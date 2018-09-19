Anti-Slip Additives Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025)

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market to reach USD 491.2 million by 2025.

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market valued approximately USD 313.41 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.12% over the forecast period 2018-2025.Rapidly increasing population, increasing demand for attractive flooring, shift of consumers interest towards improving lifestyles and induced demand for home décor with enhanced safety measures are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Anti-Slip Additives Market.

Moreover, the strict environmental regulations levied by the various government across the globe, for the use of greener products that have minimum impact on the environment have boosted the market. Anti-slip additives are generally used either in powder form and or in water-based forms which obeys the environmental safety norms minimize the use of toxic solvent-borne products, hence find opportunity for market growth in the near future. Anti-Slip Additive refers to the silica quartz based additive that facilitate smooth paints with anti-slip performance and can be used with all kind of floor paints.

The regional analysis of Global Anti-Slip Additives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aluminium Oxide

Silica

Others

By Application:

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BYK-Chemie GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Hempel A/S, Rust-Oleum Corporation, Vexcon Chemicals, Saicos Color GmbH, Exterior Performance Coatings, Inc, Associated Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Coo-Var, Fineotex Chemicals Limited, Promain UK Limited, Sika AG, Perk Products & Chemical Company, Byd Solutions Ltd., Cyndan Chemicals, Jotun South Africa (Pty) Ltd., Firwood Paints Ltd., Eco Safety Products, the Sherwin-Williams Company and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Anti-Slip Additives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

