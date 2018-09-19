Fulham Exec to Address International LED professional Symposium on Safety, Security, and Connected Emergency Lighting

Fulham’s Jeremy Ludyjan, LC, to speak on need to verify emergency lighting readiness and new technologies to enable connected lighting management.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — At LpS 2018, the eighth International LED professional Symposium being held in Bregenz, Austria, September 25-27, Jeremy Ludyjan, LC, Senior Director, Field Marketing for Fulham Co., Inc., will present a session entitled, “Connected Emergency Lighting – Safety and Security in Controls and Emergency Lighting.” Ludyjan’s presentation will explore changes in emergency lighting safety standards and maintenance and the role of new IoT-enabled LEDs in emergency lighting diagnostics as part of building automation.

There was a time when building managers could walk to an emergency fixture, press a button, and see the status of an emergency light. With more buildings being retrofitted with cost-effective LED lighting, there is now an opportunity to upgrade emergency lighting, combine emergency and conventional LED luminaires, and create a larger connected ecosystem that provides streamlined light tests and automatic reports. Using sensors built into emergency lighting and connected using wired or wireless controls, scheduled diagnostic and real-time reports reveal more about emergency lighting operation, such as battery health, temperature, power consumption, and overall luminaire readiness.

“Emergency lighting maintenance is a key factor in building safety but it is often overlooked,” said Ludyjan. “Incidents have happened in numerous worldwide locations, including Europe, where faulty emergency lighting likely increased the causalities. Adding connectivity and intelligence to emergency lighting systems is a simple way to go beyond safety code compliance and integrate emergency lighting controls into a larger smart building ecosystem.”

Adding shared sensors to connected emergency lighting systems adds another layer of building intelligence. For example, sensors can monitor heat to identify the location of a fire, determine occupancy to locate people trapped in an emergency, or even use audio sensors to detect an active shooter or terrorist threat. Intelligence from sensors also can be used to illuminate safe exit routes, directing occupants away from a fire or the source of an emergency.

Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has been actively research and developing new ways to integrate LED luminaires into smart building infrastructures. The company has recently demonstrated LED luminaires that can be networked using Bluetooth mesh or Power over Ethernet.

Fulham offers a full line of LED emergency lighting systems, including exit signs, emergency lighting retrofit kits, and combination LED luminaires and emergency drivers. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, lighting controls, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Europe, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.