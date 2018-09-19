Global Liquid Nitrogen Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

The Report in light of Global Liquid Nitrogen Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Liquid Nitrogen Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Liquid Nitrogen Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Liquid Nitrogen Market by process types (cryogenic air separation and absorption), function (coolant and refrigerant) and end-use industry (chemicals & pharmaceuticals, healthcare, metal manufacturing & construction, food & beverages, rubber & plastic and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Liquid Nitrogen Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Liquid Nitrogen Market are Messer Group, The Linde Group, AMCS Corporation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Praxair Inc., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Cryomech Inc., Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC. and Praxair Inc.

Growing electronics to promote growth in the liquid nitrogen market over 2018 to 2024

The key factor driving the market growth is the rising uses of liquid nitrogen in the food processing owing to the ecofriendly and less time consuming properties of liquid nitrogen as well as they do not affect the quality, texture and color of the products. In addition, growing electronics, healthcare and food and beverage industries are likely to boost the growth of liquid nitrogen market. However, the direct contact related issues of liquid nitrogen is expected to restrain the market growth of liquid nitrogen. Moreover, rising applications of liquid nitrogen in cryotherapies, cryosurgeries, and cryopreservation for curing skin, removing skin tags, skin cancers, and moles are projected to create various opportunities in the liquid nitrogen market in upcoming years.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global Liquid nitrogen market over the upcoming years

North America accounts for the largest market share in the liquid nitrogen market. The frozen ice cream is one of the trending food product in the North America region. The liquid nitrogen is used to produce frozen ice cream. In addition, Asia pacific is growing at a fastest rate in the liquid nitrogen market. The rapidly growing automotive, metal, fabrication, food processing industries are creates the demand of liquid nitrogen which is expected to escalate the market growth in this region.

Linde LLC’s upgrade their industrial gases plant in Delaware, US

In March 2018, Linde LLC’s upgrade their industrial gases plant in Delaware, US to increased their liquid and gaseous product production capabilities. This will be the largest liquid merchant plant in the country and result in a 15% reduction in electricity consumption. This expansion plans include installation of a new air separation unit (ASU) at the Claymont site which will produce 1,200 tonnes per day (tpd) of liquid oxygen (O2), nitrogen (N2) and argon (Ar), as well as 400 tpd of gaseous products.

Praxair Starts up H2 and N2 Supply for YARA and BASF’S Freeport Ammonia Plant

In April 2018, Praxair, Inc. (Danbury, Conn.; www.praxair.com) has started to supply hydrogen and nitrogen to Yara Freeport LLC, a world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas. The plant, which is a joint venture between Yara International and BASF, has a capacity of 750,000 metric tons per year (m.t. /yr). Under the long-term agreement, Praxair supplies approximately 170 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen and 2,000 tons per day of nitrogen to the plant.

Report Highlights:

