Johnson & Masumi Immigration Law Firm Reveals New Website Design

Vienna, Virginia (webnewswire) September 19, 2018 – Johnson & Masumi, a Northern Virginia immigration law firm made up of Tyson’s Corner immigration attorneys, recently debuted its new website. The site’s layout and navigation features are now designed to provide site visitors with a better browsing experience that allows them to quickly find information and make decisions about their legal needs.

The new site has several features that create a better user experience. First, the site is clean and uncluttered, with a sharp design that projects modernity and makes it easy for users to find what they need. The site also provides a banner menu showing each of the law firm’s areas of expertise, with drop-down menus for services that contain multiple categories. This allows site visitors to easily locate the information they’re seeking. The site also includes pages dedicated to the firm’s team, resources for clients, and a blog, which contains helpful information about each of the services that Johnson & Masumi provides. Contact information for the law firm, including a phone number, address, and “request consultation” button is placed in several spots throughout the site so that website visitors can quickly contact the firm if they have any questions. Overall, the site’s minimalist look, clear navigation system, and multiple forms of contact provide users with an improved user experience that helps them collect information in a calm manner.

Johnson & Masumi’s experienced Tyson’s Corner immigration attorneys can assist clients with a variety of immigration-related cases, including worker, student, visitor, fiance, asylum, and non-immigrant visas; green cards; DACA, naturalization, and TPS applications; and waivers. The firm prides itself on tackling complex cases and provides consultations to potential clients who would like to discuss their situation with a professional attorney. Johnson & Masumi’s experienced attorneys can help potential clients determine the best visa for their needs, fill out forms, and prepare for immigration-related interviews, if necessary.

Johnson & Masumi serves clients in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. areas, as well as clients based abroad or in other parts of the United States. For more information about the firm or to schedule a consultation, call 703-688-8279. Johnson & Masumi is headquartered at 8300 Boone Boulevard, Suite 225, Vienna, VA 22182.

###