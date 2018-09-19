Monster Moving and Storage Provides Professional Packing and Storage Services

Residential and commercial clients can reduce the stress of moving with Monster Moving and Storage. The company provides licensed and insured packing and unpacking assistance, as well as short- and long-term storage.

[California, 09/19/2018] – Monster Moving and Storage offers all-in-one moving services in Corona and other parts of California. The fully licensed and insured company promises high-quality services at affordable rates with no hidden charges. Its employees make sure both residential and commercial clients’ belongings are handled carefully and stored safely throughout the move.

Efficient Moving-day Packing Service

Monster Moving and Storage lessens the stress of the moving process with its expert services. The company’s hourly rates are inclusive of the truck and equipment rental, as well as the assistance of at least two professional movers.

The firm provides clients with complementary wardrobe boxes and aids in wrapping and packing their belongings in boxes. Its experienced employees ensure the boxes are organized and labeled for ease of unpacking upon arrival at the clients’ new place. It also assists in loading and unloading the items.

Long- and Short-term Storage Options

Clients who are moving to a smaller place or unable to move in immediately into their new home or office can choose to store their valuables with Monster Moving and Storage. The company offers both short- and long-term leasing options for its storage units at reasonable costs.

Moreover, its storage units come in different sizes and are all clean, modern, and secure from theft. Clients can also choose to rent more than one unit, if needed. Monster Moving and Storage delivers the belongings to its clients’ new house or office.

About Monster Moving and Storage

Monster Moving and Storage is a professional moving company with more than two decades of experience in serving clients in Orange County and Los Angeles. The company provides reliable local and long-distance moving services at affordable and fixed hourly rates. It also waives fuel charges for local moves and offers complimentary wardrobe boxes, loading and unloading assistance, and temporary and short-term storage.

To learn more or to request a free quote, visit https://monstermovingandstorage.com/.