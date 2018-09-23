5th edition of India’s largest CSR event, India CSR Summit & Exhibition 2018 in the Capital on 24th-25th Sept 2018

Over 1400 organizations come together to discuss development agenda

• 2-day enriching format of conference, workshop, masterclasses, exhibition and awards

New Delhi, 20th Sept: NGOBOX.org, the largest development sector platform in India and South Asia Region announced the 5th ‘India CSR Summit & Exhibition’ on 24th-25th September 2018 at Hotel J W Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The event will host 1400+ organizations, 110+ exhibitors, 3000+ delegates, making it the largest development sector forum in Asia. “With a mixed format of conference, workshops, masterclasses, exhibition and awards; the event sets the stage for one of the largest meeting points of best of businesses, government and development sectors in India”, shares NGOBOX CEO Mr. Bhomik Shah. The 2-day event is hosted by NGOBOX, UNICEF, NSDC and Goodera.

The inaugural ceremony which will see the Release of India CSR Outlook Report 2018 will be graced by Chief Guest: Sh. Anant Kumar Hegde, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India. The Keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Union Minister of State-Human Resources Development, Government of India. Key speakers at the inaugural plan will be Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Country Representative, UNICEF India, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, Group CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Padma Shri Sushil Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Hotels (West) Ltd

The event will see 24+ thematic discussions covering major CSR thematic areas in education, healthcare, skill development, water, agriculture, rural development and technology. Day 1 will see a dedicated session on ‘Private Sector as Catalyst for Poshan Jan Andolan’, hosted by UNICEF India. This session will witness Keynote address by Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI* and Dr. Rajan Sankar, Program Director-Nutrition, Tata Trusts

Mr. Bhomik Shah, NGOBox CEO explains, “The annual CSR outlook report which will be launched at the inaugural session of the event will highlights the trends in annual CSR spend by big 350 BSE listed companies with a separate state wise CSR outlook. The report has year on year proved to be ready-reckoner for industry for CSR spend insights”.

Mr. Bhomik Shah, CEO, NGOBOX further added, “The event also creates a novel 90 seconds pitch platform for 3-4 organizations in each thematic session for bridging the gap and creating opportunities for small and medium NGOs/social enterprises” besides facilitating active engagement of policy makers like Cabinet ministers, State Ministers, MPs and bureaucrats from the field.

The event is spread in an area of 38,000 sq. ft. carpet area and 8000 sq ft. open networking area at J W Marriott, Aerocity and will see participation from companies like Dalmia Bharat Group, Reliance, Dalmia, Vedanta Ltd., Bosch India, HUL, Essilor International who are actively participating and setting up their Impact Gallery to display its companies CSR Interventions

The event will have high profile corporate speakers, including Executive Diretors from Arvind Ltd, SRF Ltdand CSR heads over 120 companies in India.