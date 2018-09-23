Dredging Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During by 2025

Dredging is the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of lakes, rivers, harbors, and other water bodies. It is a routine necessity in waterways around the world because sedimentation—the natural process of sand and silt washing downstream—gradually fills channels and harbors.

Dredging is the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of lakes, rivers, harbors, and other water bodies. It is a routine necessity in waterways around the world because sedimentation—the natural process of sand and silt washing downstream—gradually fills channels and harbors.

Dredging often is focused on maintaining or increasing the depth of navigation channels, anchorages, or berthing areas to ensure the safe passage of boats and ships. Vessels require a certain amount of water in order to float and not touch bottom. This water depth continues to increase over time as larger and larger ships are deployed. Since massive ships carry the bulk of the goods imported into the country, dredging plays a vital role in the nation’s economy.

Dredging is an activity of excavation carried out underwater, in the shallow seas or in freshwater areas in order to gather up bottom sediments from the seabed or the riverbed. Dredging is used to keep the waterways navigable and to create an anti-sludge path for boats. Dredging is also used to refill sand on the beaches, where the sand has been lost due to coastal erosion.

Types of dredgers:

• Suction dredgers

• Trailing suction

•Cutter-suction

• Auger suction

• Jet-lift

• Others

As per the RRI (Research Report Insights) Analysis , the trade activity application type segment is expected to reach a value of nearly XX Mn in the year 2025. This represents a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Trade activity application type segment is expected to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the application type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2025.

Major Key Players in Market Include :

• China Harbour Engineering (China)

• Jan De Nul (Belgium)

• DEME (Belgium)

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (United States)

• Royal Boskalis Westminster(Netherlands)

• Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors (Netherlands)

• Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

