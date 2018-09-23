Early Bird Booking Special by Thai Sea View Paradise

Thai Sea View Paradise offer the special booking for people who want to enjoy holidays with piece and luxury.

Seaview Paradise beach and mountain villas are located in one of the beautiful islands of the southern Thailand KohSamui. In Early Bird Booking Special offers our client will get a discounted benefits and it is better to book your stay as early as possible in order to enjoy your trip with your loved ones. Early bookings make your visit hassle-free and give you ample amount of time to spent in the beautiful serene with your family or friends.

We at Seaview Paradise beach provide you a large number of options to stay which includes Mountain Villas, Beach Villas, Eco-friendly paradise and much more. Our experience team member wants to make your holiday unforgettable and relaxing. The views of the stay are eye-catching and our natural designs of the resident are naturally friendly. The services and the hospitality have made us the favourites as compared to the others in the area. We provide a large number of activities for our guests and make them feel comfortable with our quality services.

Exceptional views will make your stay beautiful, our beautiful home on the golden beach lined by coconut trees will blow your mind and the soothing sound of the Gulf of Thailand water will make you feel fresh. To enjoy the beauty of Thailand Early Bird Booking Special is must to avail the offers and availability of the spaces for your comfort and stay. Many facilities like Wi-Fi, swimming pool and sports activities are available with us.

A happy and a satisfied customer is what we want and we make our guest feel special by our services. We have a range of designed private beachfront and mountainside villas that count to the total of 16. Thus you can choose and do early bookings with us to enjoy the beautiful designs, architecture, and location. As Thailand is famous for its hospitality, you can come and relax with your family and friends. We have won many awards back to back because of our excellent services. People from all over the country are staying with us.

Contact Information –

Company : Seaview Paradise Resort Hotel

Address: 206/1 Moo 4, Lamai Maret, Koh Samui, Surat Thani Thailand

Telephone: 66-89-648-7927, 089-648-7927

Email: info@thaiseaviewparadise.com

Web Site: http://www.thaiseaviewparadise.com