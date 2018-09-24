Acrylic Surface Coating Market Report 2018 – The Dow Chemical Company, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPSEA Group

Acrylic Surface Coating Market Overview:

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market is estimated to reach $41.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.Acrylic surface coatings are quick drying paints, containing methacrylic or acrylic polymers having strong color retention property. Acrylic surface coatings offer many advantages such as low drying time, extensive pigment compatibility, easy application, and environmental friendliness. These are applied to various substrates like plastic, concrete, metals, and other substrates. With widespread applications in many end use areas such as construction, automotive, general industry, furniture, and other applications, it is projected to witness the growth of the global acrylic surface coating market over the forecasted period.

Increasing demand from the end use industries, green environment rules and regulations, rapid urbanization, and infrastructural developments in emerging economies are the factors driving the growth of global acrylic surface coating market. Though, growing prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, current product innovation and technological developments to reduce environmental consequence and offer safe & healthy products might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global acrylic surface coating market is segmented on the basis of substrate, technology, application, and geography. The market is segmented by substrate into plastic, concrete, metal, and other substrates. Further, by technology, market is categorized into Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, and other technologies. The market is categorized by application into construction, automotive, general industry, furniture, and other applications.

Based on geography, global acrylic surface coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints Limited, SACAL International Group Ltd., and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market

Substrate Segments

Plastic

Concrete

Metal

Other Substrates

Technology Segments

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Furniture

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

