Australia Car Rental Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, Australia car rental market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factor inducing the growth of Australia car rental market is the rising flow of tourists in the region. Moreover, the Australian government has endorsed an aggressive tourism target as part of the Tourism 2020 strategy, which will further propel the growth of the car rental market in Australia. Annually, the car rental market in Australia serves nearly 400,000 international customers.

Further, based on the mode of booking segmentation, online booking segment is anticipated to have the largest market share by 2025. The increasing penetration of internet users & launch of more user-friendly car rental apps will induce the online booking of car rental in Australia.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Australia Car rental Market can be segmented as follows:

By Rental Type

• Chauffeur Drive

• Special Events

• Self-Driving

• Business Rental

By Services Type

• Interstate Services

• Intrastate Services

• Airport Transfers

By Vehicles

• Luxury Cars

• Executive Cars

• Economy Cars

• Sports Utility Vehicles

• Multi Utility Vehicles

By Mode of Booking

• Online Bookings

• App-based car rental services

• Telephonic car rental services

• Web-Based Car Rental Services

• Offline Bookings

“Australia Car Rental Market Outlook 2025” highlights a comprehensive overview of the Australia car rental market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by rental type, services type, vehicles and mode of booking.

The Australia Car rental Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major Australia players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of the car rental market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Australia car rental market discussed in the report are Avis Australia Car Rentals, Hertz Investment (Holdings) Pty Limited, Europcar Asia Pacific, Tourism Holdings Ltd, Uber, GoCatch, Ingogo, GoGet, Flexicar, GreenShareCar, etc.

Further, Australia Car rental Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Car rental Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, USP Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also contains the expert analysis related to complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

