Construction Chemicals Market Report 2018 – Arkema SA, MAPEI S.p.A., BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd.

Construction Chemicals Market Overview:

Global Construction Chemicals Market is estimated to reach $46.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024. Construction chemicals consist of chemical formulations used with concrete, cement, or other construction materials in construction to keep the construction materials collected. These are mixed in a specific quantity with the construction materials to achieve its aesthetic, functional, and design necessities of civil structures. Construction chemicals are the important elements of chemical industry performing an important function in global infrastructure development. These chemicals are used in constructing any structures to improve their life and give additional protection from environmental risks.

Increasing adoption in developing countries, rapid urbanization, rising economics and quality of construction, and increasing compliance with modern manufacturing standards are the factors driving the growth of the construction chemicals market. However, low consumer responsiveness and changing economic cycles may hinder the growth of the market. Use of Ready-To-Mix Concrete (RMC) in several developing countries and increasing responsiveness towards sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global construction chemicals market is segmented into type and geography. The construction chemicals market is segmented by type as concrete and mixture, asphalt additives, adhesives and sealant, protective coatings, and other types.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, MAPEI S.p.A., BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., RPM International Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, W. R. Grace & Co., and Sika AG, among others.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @

