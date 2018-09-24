Glass Container Market to register a high value CAGR of 4.1% during 2016 – 2026

In packaging industries, plastic and metal have always been looked at as alternative materials for glass. On the same lines, demand for glass packaging is expected to lose traction against rising preference for plastic bottles and metal cans. Nevertheless, such preferences get reversed when it comes to packaging highly-reactive fluids, industrial solvents, and alcoholic beverages. Future Market Insights predicts that the growth of global glass container market is, thus, contingent upon growing consumption of such liquids, and alcoholic drinks & beverages.

In 2016, more than US$ 46,500 Mn worth of glass containers were consumed globally. Key findings from Future Market Insights’ report estimate that the market will be valued at US$ 65,569.4 Mn by the end of 2026. Although, during this forecast period, the global glass container market will exhibit a moderate revenue growth at 4.1% CAGR.

Impact of Plastic and Metal Packaging

The report has compiled several factors that impact the growth of global glass container market, and highlighted the ones that restrain the market from attaining steady expansion. First off, the global market for glass containers is expected to continue facing challenges as companies struggle to keep up with pricing pressures. Continuous consolidation of consumer base for glass containers has intensified pricing pressure on manufacturers, compelling them to cater to big clients – the ones demanding their products at low prices.

Then, there’s the inexorable competition arising from plastic bottles and metal cans. Baby food, coffee, sauces, and several other such products, which were once packaged in glass containers, are now available in plastic bottles & metal tins. High cost of producing glass containers, their fragile composition, and heavy weight are also prompting food & beverage makers for shifting towards metal or plastic packaging.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Glass Bottles

Industry leaders will continue to strive for reducing the weight of glass containers, thereby increasing their sustenance in logistics operations. Lighter glass containers will also gain traction by providing added advantage to manufacturers and increasing profit margins of packaged products. The report reveals that throughout the forecast period, more than two-third of global glass container revenues will be accounted by glass bottles. The demand for glass jar will also be high, while candle glass containers and glass vials will witness a downtrend in terms of consumption.

A majority of glass containers sold in the world are consumed for packaging beverages. In 2016, more than US$ 31,000 Mn worth of glass containers were used for beverage packaging, which alcoholic beverages accounting for 80% of these revenues. Demand for glass containers is also projected to be high in cosmetics & perfumery, revenues from which are likely to soar at 4.6% CAGR. Apart from their end-use and shape, glass containers are also being purchased according to their colour. Almost 45% of the global market value is procured from sales of amber glass containers across the globe. By 2026, more than 32,000 KT of amber glass containers will be consumed globally, according to the report. Clear glass containers, on the other hand, will have procured over 28% share in the global glass container market value by the end of 2026.

In the report, titled “Glass Container Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” Europe is identified as the largest market for glass containers. Although, Europe’s market value share is expected to be just a tad higher than Asia-Pacific’s glass container market, which is procuring around 33% share through 2026. Leading glass container manufacturers in the world are profiled in this report, which include Vidrala SA, Amcor Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., BA Glass, Saverglass Group, Ardagh Group SA, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Nampak Ltd., and Wiegand Glas.