Livpure launches Livpure Smart, a pay-per-use water service model for consumers

Livpure Private Limited, India’s fastest growing water purification brand has launched Livpure Smart, a one-of-its-kind service for its consumers today. Livpure Smart is a water service model that allows consumers to pay for what they drink. For many homeowners, there are daily hassles of arranging drinking water – be it water jars or maintaining the RO water purifiers. Giving respite to such issues, Livpure Smart will provide assurance of pure and safe RO water at affordable rates to consumers.

Livpure Smart will offer consumers the innovative engineering of Livpure Water Purifiers that are IOT enabled, and backed by HEKA technology at nominal rate of Rs. 1.2* per litre with zero buying cost, zero cost of maintenance and no cost of service or security deposits. Consumers also get a 7 days free trial to experience the service. This service will be IoT enabled; hence, Livpure will get to know whenever the device would require maintenance. Consumers can choose from four plans – Titanium, Platinum, Gold and Silver, best suited for their needs. The process to become a user of Livpure Smart is very lucid that starts with the customer filling his/ her details on the official www.livpuresmart.com and choosing a plan best suited for them. Post uploading their identity proof, the customer will receive a confirmation within 24 hours and within next 72 hours, the installation will be done at the customer’s residence. Consumers can also download the Livpure Smart app, to have real time information on water quality, filter life, daily consumption and available balance. This app also helps in raising service requests and doing subsequent recharge. LivpureSmart app is available on Google Play and App Store.

Speaking on the launch of Livpure Smart, Mr. Sushil Matey, Director – Marketing, Livpure said, “Livpure stands for providing healthy water to every Indian and we wanted to provide an affordable option to a large population and hence Livpure Smart was envisaged. Most importantly, this solution comes with zero buying cost, zero cost of maintenance, zero cost of service and no security deposits. I am delighted to launch this smart solution for smart India. We firmly believe in empowering our consumers to take control of their lives and this service is another initiative in that direction.”

About Livpure – Livpure Private Limited was founded in 2012 in India, and in a short span of time Livpure has emerged as a strong player in the water purification industry and recently got awarded as “India’s Most Attractive Water Purification Brand”. Livpure is the fastest growing water purification company and is focused on delivering Smart Water Purifiers which are IOT enabled. Livpure has been a game changer in the industry by launching India’s first Intelligent Touch Technology & Smart RO based water purifier. Livpure brand is endorsed by cricketing legend, Shri Sachin Tendulkar as the brand values of consistency, quality, reliability, performance resonate very strongly. Livpure is a venture of SAR group founded by Mr. Rakesh Malhotra who has been the Founder of Luminous. https://www.livpure.in/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livpurewater/