The China Scar Treatment Market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing emphasis on appearance. In the current scenario, all demographic segments of the population lay great importance on enhancing their esthetic appeal. In addition, unsightly scars often cause a huge impact on a person’s quality of life. Scar treatment helps in achieving complete skin rejuvenation, which improves the esthetic appeal of a person.

Rising number of road accidents is considered to be one of the high-impact rendering factors for boosting the demand for scar treatment products. Moreover, increased number of cases of hypertrophic burn scars, wherein the victim’s appearance is distorted, has also resulted in high demand for scar treatment products in China.

China scar treatment market is witnessing considerable technological developments with the introduction of laser therapies. Moreover, plastic and reconstructive surgeries are one of the trending procedures adopted commonly to enhance esthetic appeal. These surgeries help remove various types of scars, which, in turn, rejuvenates the skin.

Topical products accounted for the largest market revenue share as they are available as Over-The-Counter (OTC) products, which enables self-care and provides an easy and inexpensive way of scar treatment. With increasing awareness among populations about scar treatment options, the use of topical products has been on the rise.

The laser products are anticipated to witness the highest growth over the projected period as they are an effective and painless approach of scar treatment. Furthermore, technological advancements have significantly fueled the demand for laser treatments to effectively reduce and remove scars. Hence, laser scar removal has evolved as an innovative approach in the field of scar treatment.

In terms of scar type, atrophic scars observed the highest growth owing to the increasing cases of acne scars. A majority of the population deals with acne as a common problem. Moreover, these scars are easily treated with OTC products like creams and gels and the treatment is easy and effective. Thus, increasing the demand for topical products would drive the scar treatment market.

Moreover, hypertrophic and keloid scars are expected to witness a significant growth over the projected period. These scars are a result of injuries and wounds caused mostly due to body piercings, burn injuries, road accidents, and cuts. Growing cases of contracture scars, caused by burn injuries of second and third degree, have resulted in an increased demand for skin treatment products over the past few years.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share among the end-use segments owing to the availability of various treatment options for scars. Hospitals offer a generalized treatment for majority of the emergency care services and further provide care during the recovery period. Moreover, majority of the population in China prefers hospitals over clinics and OTC medicines for basic care, which is also expected to augment the segment growth.

Furthermore, retail pharmacies/e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the convenience offered by these retail stores.

Hexa Research has segmented the China scar treatment market report based on product, scar type and end use

Segmentation by Product

Topical Products

Creams

Gels

Silicon sheets

Others

Laser Products

CO2 Laser

Pulse-dyed Laser

Others

Injectables

Others

Segmentation by Scar Type

Atrophic scars

Hypertrophic & Keloid scars

Contracture scars

Stretch Marks

Segmentation by End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail pharmacies/E-commerce

Key players analyzed :

Smith & Nephew PLC

LUMENIS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

Cynosure, Inc.

NewMedical Technology, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

Perrigo Company PLC

