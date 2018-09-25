Cyber Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Technology has become an integral part of organizations, including recent innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence, and augmented and virtual reality. This is generating new levels of automation, smart buildings, e-mobility, and even smart cities. However, these developments also create new threats. The insurance industry is playing catch-up with the rapid rise in cyber-related risks.

Cyber-attacks vary from sector to sector and are constantly increasing. For instance, the retail sector is increasingly being targeted and the BFSI sector finds itself a focus of organized cyber-crime. Technology has altered the way banking is conducted — from storing data in the cloud to providing services online to customers. Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and ransomware attacks are increasingly used against businesses such as media & entertainment and health care. Meanwhile, the telecommunications and public sectors are susceptible to espionage-focused cyber-attacks.

Industries that hold large volumes of personal data, such as retail & healthcare or sectors relying on digitalized technologies such as telecommunications, logistics, and manufacturing are currently most likely to adopt cyber insurance. However, there is rising interest in the energy & utilities financial institutions and transport sectors, driven by the increasing threats posed by interconnectivity. Instances of computer breaches in recent years, such as Twitter and Democratic National Committee, increase the need of insurance against cyber threats.

Surge in commercialization, rise in interconnectivity, and globalization of cybercrime are responsible for occurrence of cyber incidents. These factors boost the growth of the cyber insurance market. The global cyber insurance market is expected to gain traction, owing to increase in cyber-related losses and cyber risk awareness among top executives. Furthermore, implementation of legislation supporting data security in emerging as well as developed nations is likely to drive the cyber insurance market during the forecast period. However, constantly changing and complex nature of cyber risks is expected to restrain the global cyber insurance market.

In terms of region, the global cyber insurance market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a major share of the cyber insurance market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in the number of enterprises and stringent legislations regarding data protection and cyber security in several states in the U.S. has led to higher penetration of cyber insurance policies. The cyber insurance market in Europe is also anticipated to witness strong growth. The European Council has passed policies and regulations regarding data protection and security, which was recently brought into effect. These regulations would induce organizations/businesses to purchase cyber insurance policies. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for cyber insurance owing to significant increase in ransomware attacks.