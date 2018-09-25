Global Software Defined Storage Market to reach a market size of $28.3 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Software Defined Storage market is expected to attain a market size of $28.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.
The significant factors contributing to the growth of the market are exponential growth of data volume across enterprises, growth in the “software defined” concept, and the ever growing need for optimizing data management cost.
The SDS controller software is geared towards simplifying and automating storage, abstracting underlying complex storage infrastructure, enabling monitoring of stored data, and optimization of the entire datacenter infrastructure. This segment is anticipated to be a top performing market during the forecast period. The functions embedded within the controller software enable automation of network management, while making it easier to integrate and administer business applications.
Among application areas, the telecom and ITES sectors are anticipated to be gain prominence as substantially large volume of new data is generated almost every day, and managing and securing new data is of vital importance. Telecommunication and IT sector is largely customer centric; therefore, customer service plays a vital role. The customer service centers on a daily basis need access to customer information to store newly generated customer data. SDS solution is a perfect answer to the storage management demand of ever-increasing data volumes in the sector.
North America is anticipated to be the leading market for Software-Defined Storage market, as the governments in the region are actively initiating new projects to digitize data within the respective countries. The positive environment for data digitization would make the region the largest adopter of SDS solutions.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Software Defined Storage market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-software-defined-storages-market/
Research Scope
Global Software Defined Storage Market By Component Type
Platforms/Solution
Data Security and Compliance Software
Software-Defined Storage Server
Software-Defined Storage Controller Software
Data Management
Storage Hypervisor
Services
Training and Consulting
Deployment and Testing
Support and Maintenance
Security
Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market By Usage Type
Surveillance
Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery
Storage Provisioning and High Availability
Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Global Software Defined Storage Market By Application
Telecom and ITES
Logistics and Warehouse
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Education
Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market By Geography
North America Software Defined Storage Market
U.S. Software Defined Storage Market
Canada Software Defined Storage Market
Mexico Software Defined Storage Market
Rest of North America Software Defined Storage Market
Europe Software Defined Storage Market
Germany Software Defined Storage Market
Spain Software Defined Storage Market
France Software Defined Storage Market
U.K. Software Defined Storage Market
Russia Software Defined Storage Market
Italy Software Defined Storage Market
Rest of Europe Software Defined Storage Market
Asia-Pacific Software Defined Storage Market
China Software Defined Storage Market
Japan Software Defined Storage Market
India Software Defined Storage Market
South Korea Software Defined Storage Market
Singapore Software Defined Storage Market
Malaysia Software Defined Storage Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Software Defined Storage Market
LAMEA Software Defined Storage Market
Brazil Software Defined Storage Market
Argentina Software Defined Storage Market
UAE Software Defined Storage Market
Saudi Arabia Software Defined Storage Market
South Africa Software Defined Storage Market
Nigeria Software Defined Storage Market
Rest of LAMEA Software Defined Storage Market
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fujitsu Limited
Google Inc.
com, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
