Kerstin Florian International Offers Skincare Products that Fight Fine Lines and Wrinkles

The international skincare provider’s innovative anti-aging products include a skin rejuvenation treatment with Vitamin C, fast-absorbing eye cream, and skin renewing foundation.

[LAKE FOREST, 09/25/2018] — Kerstin Florian International helps customers with unwanted fine lines and wrinkles, enabling them to restore youthful skin. The company’s products do not contain ingredients that may potentially damage the skin, including parabens and fragrance.

According to Kerstin Florian International, “Our products are regularly tested and refined through research and technology methods to maximize safety, purity and efficacy while maintaining the natural integrity of the ingredients.”

Rejuvenate Skin and Reduce Fine Lines

One of Kerstin Florian International’s products is the Rejuvenating Pure Vitamin C Ampoule Series, a four-week intensive treatment and an aesthetician’s favorite. The brand highlights that this treatment works by boosting the brightness and collagen of the skin. It uses a patented, powerful formula of Vitamin C, which according to clinical tests can provide the following benefits:

• Minimize hyperpigmentation

• Eliminate fine lines and wrinkles

• Stimulate collagen synthesis for radiant skin

The Correcting Brightening Eye Crème, meanwhile, targets three major aging concerns, which are dark circles, expression lines, and puffiness. The skin quickly absorbs the cream, allowing it to deliver immediate and long-lasting hydration and radiance.

For even, smooth, and long-term coverage, Kerstin Florian International offers the Skin Renewing Foundation. It covers up visible signs of aging, making facial skin look radiant and youthful. This buildable foundation provides lasting hydration and a silky after-feel finish.

The Causes of Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Sun exposure, along with pollutants and smoking, is one of the major causes of wrinkles, the Mayo Clinic explains. The nonprofit academic medical center adds that ultraviolet radiation speeds up the natural aging process, which wrinkles the skin. UV light destroys elastin fibers and collagen, leading to a loss of skin strength and flexibility.

Kerstin Florian International, however, not only helps customers achieve younger-looking skin. The company’s holistic approach to skincare enables outer beauty as well as inner health because it advocates regular exercise, proper nutrition, and peace of mind.

About Kerstin Florian International

Kerstin Florian International provides the finest skincare products made with safe, natural, and healthy ingredients. Each product undergoes regular testing to maximize its purity, safety, and efficacy. As a member and sponsor of Green Spa Network, the company also practices recycling, conservation, and carbon neutrality to minimize its environmental impact. Visit https://www.kerstinflorian.com today for further information.