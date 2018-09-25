Potassium Hydrogen Sulfite Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

Potassium hydrogen sulfite is also known as potassium bisulfite (KHSO3). This colorless to white hygroscopic crystalline powder is used as a sterilizing agent in the production of alcoholic beverages. Potassium bisulfite is end product by the reaction of sulfur dioxide and potassium carbonate salts. The sulfur dioxide is passed through a solution of the potassium carbonate to completely eliminate the carbon di oxide from the salt solution. The concentrated solution is allowed to crystallize to give it a powdered form. Potassium hydrogen sulfite is used to preserve foods & beverages such as fruit juices, squashes, and several types of fruits.

The use of the potassium hydrogen sulfite is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. In the food & beverage industry potassium hydrogen sulfite acts as an antioxidant and is used as a preservative. In the pharmaceutical industry, large doses of potassium hydrogen sulfite are acceptable as they get rapidly oxidized to sulfates. Potassium hydrogen sulfite is used in oenology (study of wines).

The global potassium hydrogen sulfite market has been segmented based on grade, type, application, and region. In terms of grade, the global market has been segregated into food grade, photo grade, and technical grade. Based on type, the market has been divided into liquid and powders. Potassium hydrogen sulfite in solution form containing more than 15 pp 100 (m/v) of sulfur dioxide; therefore it must not be stored at low temperatures to avoid the risk of crystallization. In terms of application, the potassium hydrogen sulfite market has been categorized into chemicals, pharmaceutical, leather, photography, food & beverage, wastewater, textiles, and paper & pulp.

In terms of region, Europe is the dominant region which is using potassium hydrogen sulfite in the beverage industry. Countries such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany are popular for their wine. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products is propelling the potassium bisulfite market in North America. The potassium bisulfite market in Latin America is expected to expand in the near future. The leather industry in Brazil and Argentina has made an overall development being responsible for 4.4% of world leather production. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for potassium hydrogen sulfite as a leather processing chemical. Potassium hydrogen sulfite is used to make the leather products softer, wearable, waterproof, and long-lasting. The potassium hydrogen sulfite market in Asia Pacific is expand due to its use in the beverage industry. Demand for potassium hydrogen sulfite is increasing in countries such as Australia, India, and China owing to the increasing usage in the food industry.

Key players operating in the global potassium hydrogen sulfite market include Aditya Birla Chemicals Thailand, Akos Consulting & Solutions, Tractus, Wubei-Biochem, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Chemtex Speciality Limited, and BASF SE.