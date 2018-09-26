ASTPP Announced to Educate Service Providers about ASTPP Vendor Features at GITEX

ASTPP is one of the leading open source solutions. It is automated billing software, but it offers features of VoIP softswitch and some other solutions that are needed to offer the calling services. This open source community and solution leaders and maintainers will participate in upcoming technology week in Dubai, called, GITEX Technology Week 2018. As per the shared details, the community leaders will be showcasing different features and benefits of this open source VoIP billing solution from 14 – 18 October, 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The community representatives have booked a booth at GITEX to greet the GITEX visitors. The GITEX visitors interested to learn more about the open source and this billing system can visit the community representatives at Booth B1 -20, Hall 01 during GITEX Technology Week 2018.

As per the shared details, the community leaders will greet all different types of audiences, including, learners, vendors, customers, community members, etc. To service providers or the entrepreneurs that are willing to start a business as a communication service provider, the community leaders will share specific features that are related to the service provider business. This open source billing software can be used by all different types of service providers such as,

• Retail Communication service provider

• Wholesale communication service provider

• Calling card service provider

• Interconnect calling service provider

• DID numbering vendors

• And more

This solution is all-in-one-solution for all different types of communication and collaboration service providers and its business model. Moreover, it is furnished with advanced features to meet future growth of the business. For example, the ASTPP: Open Source Billing Solution has a reseller module to support affiliate and channel partner model for growing companies. Also, it gives unlimited access and usage to the platform which makes it perfect for all different types of business.

As per the shared details by the spokesperson of the ASTPP community, this solution is built on FreeSWITCH, which is a renowned technology that supports high volume of concurrent calls without any degradation in the system performance and call quality.

“ASTPP is the most stable open source solution and we are excited to represent it in front of GITEX visitors. From scalability to security; it has everything. Any sized service provider can get benefited by using this solution. If you are not happy with your existing billing solution or VoIP Softswitch, I recommend migrating to ASTPP and I guarantee that you will love it. If you are starting a new business as a service provider or want to add another service in your existing service suite, this solution is perfect for you”, shared Samir Doshi, Representative and Maintainer of the ASTPP.

As per the shared details, the key features of this solution that make it perfect are listed below:

• Call routing features

• Call rating

• Different types of user management, such as, sub-admin, reseller, customer, etc.

• Easy management features to manage Carriers, SIP devices, Gateways, etc.

• Real-time alerts and notifications

• Remote access

• Failover and cluster support

• Extensive security features

• User friendly Interface

• Empowering paid add-ons

• And more

The community representatives will attend the stand visitors during the GITEX Technology Week 2018. They are also accepting the personal meeting invites. The community has shared a Blog to share more details on why this solution is best for all types of service provider. Read complete blog here https://www.astppbilling.org/blog/why-astpp-is-the-best-solution-for-wholesale-and-retail-service-providers/