Joy Organics To Open Second CBD Oil Store in Austin, TX on Saturday, October 20th, 2018

Austin, TX. September 26, 2018 – Joy Organics is all set to open their second storefront location in Austin, TX on October 20th. There will be an official grand opening party from 4pm – 7pm, which will include live music, wine, and appetizers. The storefront is located at 902 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78703 and will primarily sell Joy Organics’ premium THC free CBD oil products, including tinctures, softgels, energy drink, dog treats, and salves. The company’s founders will be present for the grand opening of their second location and the store will be run by Joy’s daughter, Danielle.

This comes just a couple of months after the grand opening of Joy Organics’ flagship storefront in Fort Collins, CO, where Danielle spent the summer managing the store alongside Joy.

Like Joy herself, Danielle learned about CBD through trying it in an attempt to find a solution to her health problems and sleep issues. After her third pregnancy, she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s, which took a daily toll on her physical and mental well-being.

“It wasn’t until my third child’s first birthday that I had a huge realization that I didn’t look like myself anymore. Something was wrong and I needed help. So I went to the doctor who put me on antidepressants, which worked for a while. But then, after about a year, it was cutting it anymore. I was still exhausted and irritable a lot of the time.”

That’s when, in early 2018, she was introduced to CBD oil and was astonished by how well it worked.

“I felt more peaceful, I was less stressed, I was sleeping better and not nearly as irritable. Other thyroid symptoms started to go away as well, including the hair loss, depression and the overall imbalance of my hormones. I started to feel normal again like I hadn’t truly felt since before my pregnancy with my third child. It was truly amazing.”

She now takes CBD three times per day and has become an avid proponent of the wonders of quality, full-spectrum CBD. Opening a second location for Joy Organics in Austin, where she and her family have lived for a year, gives them the opportunity to help others feel better and live healthier through products they can trust.

“The CBD industry is becoming really popular, which is both good and bad. The good news is that there are more products available, but the bad is that not very many of them are effective. In fact, the first product I tried didn’t do anything for me. But, when I found a premium product, made with organic hemp and processed with amazing technology, everything changed.”

Their goal is to provide the highest quality THC free hemp and CBD products in the world through organic agricultural practices and cutting-edge technology.

Beyond their physical locations, Joy Organics also sells their products online at joyorganics.com and provides free shipping to all U.S. residents.