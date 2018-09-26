Legionella Testing Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Legionella Testing Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Legionella Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Legionella Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Legionella Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Legionella Testing Market are Dickinson and Company, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., Alere, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Others. According to report the global legionella testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1783

Legionella is a type of bacteria that cause a severe form of pneumonia called Legionnaires disease. Legionella bacteria are found naturally throughout the environment. The Pontiac fever ia a less serious infection caused by the bacteria, which issimilar to flu, such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, muscle aches, and headaches. Legionella testing detects the bacteria to help diagnose the cause of a person's pneumonia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 8,000 to 18,000 people are hospitalized with Legionnaires disease each year. Legionellosis outbreaks occur any time two or more people become ill in the same place at about the same time.

The growing awareness pertaining the risk of legionella-borne diseases from water bodies is a key driver of legionella testing market .In addition, innovation in microfluidic technologies which helps to provide satisfaction, safety, and stability to patients is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in the number of skilled doctors, consultants, and healthcare services are supporting the growth of the legionella testing market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the test and strict government laws is likely to restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for developing health infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to bring more opportunities to the market. Among the region, North America is expected to be the largest market for legionella testing. The well-developed health infrastructure and technology advancement are driving the growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific is growing with faster rate in the coming years due to growing awareness of legionella-borne diseases and growing medical tourism.

Segment Covered

The report on global legionella testing market covers segments such as, test type, application and end user. On the basis of test type the global legionella testing market is categorized into serology, culture methods, direct fluorescent antibody test (DFA), urinary antigen test (UAT) and nucleic acid-based detection. On the basis of application the global legionella testing market is categorized into clinical testing methods and environmental testing methods. On the basis of end user the global legionella testing market is categorized into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global legionella testing market such as, Becton, Dickinson and Company, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., Alere, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global legionella testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of legionella testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the legionella testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the legionella testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-legionella-testing-market