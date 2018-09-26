SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 Highlights

This ERP solution caters to the needs of the Headquarters to centrally run their acquisition of business processes for all the connected Subsidiaries. This business solution provides the pliability of connecting multiple backend systems to a single SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 system and carrying out the acquisition of processes centrally. This, in turn, helps in scaling down of the #TCO from company perspective & also to give a consolidated overview of the overall business.

With Central Purchasing scenario, SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 gives a single point of fitting and visibility to acquiring documents like Purchase Requisition & Purchase Order to the connected Backend systems. It also offers central approval process, Central Portal, Central output management, Analytics & Responsibility Management of Product Categories. In this scenario, SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 system can be used as a central (Buyer) system and various ERP can be connected as the various backend systems.

In Central buyer system ie S/4HANA Cloud system, a central contract is created in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 system, which will be distributed across various minor systems. For this Two-tier ERP scenario, the Central Buyer has to be in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 who can fit Purchase requisitions in multiple systems which are on SAP #ECC6.0 or above. The advantage is, the Central buyer can access buy Requisitions from various systems and can convert them into PO at the much rapid rate, which is required, for the e.g. shared services environment. With Two-tier ERP Central Purchasing, Organization can get #transparency & it helps in Streamlining Procurement #business processes across HQ and Secondary systems.

Conversational UI

Lead conversations in natural language with your intelligent assistant. Invite other participants to the conversation to share information with them CoPilot is available on request with a simple click to create collections of objects, chat with colleagues in the system or capture “live” screenshots.

Business Context Awareness

• Notes and Screenshots: Users can create notes in the business context and capture screenshots from apps, navigate to the app from the screen-shot. It is “context” aware and recognizes business objects the user is working with.

• Recognizing Business Objects: SAP CoPilot recognizes business objects within the current application context as well as those referred to in notes or chats.

• In-Context Chat: Chat with other users from your business application context, invite others for discussion without entering a collaboration room, sharing notes, screenshots and business objects. Save the collection of chats, notes etc. for later use.

• Quick Actions: Quickly create business objects via embedded QuickCreate UIs; fields are pre-filled from SAP CoPilot context.Deployment

• Once configured and enabled, business users will be able to access it from applications running in the #SAPFiori launchpad

• #CoPilot is planned to be provided as a Service for Enterprise Support Customers with expected availability for SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 SAP S/4HANA supports SAP HANA 2 Starting with RTC of SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1809 use HANA 2 as database

Application-support for select features:

Active/active (first, limited scope)

S/4HANA scale-out

Plans to adopt further innovations, e.g.

Optimizations for extreme data volumes.

Evaluating multistore partitioning for data aging.

Benefit from generic enhancements in administration and other areas.

