Special Commemorative Concert at Cadogan Hall

Among the first of a season of events around the world to commemorate the centenary of the end of Great War is the ‘1918-2018: Centenary Reconciliation Concert’.

Taking place at Cadogan Hall, in London, from the early time of 7pm on Wednesday 10th October, the programme features works from the last century offering opportunities for reflection and renewal, as well as celebrating the ultimate triumph of the spirit in adversity.

Organised by Cultural Solidarity Media (CSM) – a production company whose aim is to promote peace and understanding through art and entertainment- the concert features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), Cadogan Hall’s resident orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mandeal. The other performers are Ian Fountain (piano), Srdjan Vukasinovic (accordion), Friederike Krum (mezzo-soprano) and Telman Guzhevsky (tenor).

The programme begins with Shostakovich’s Festive Overture and concludes with Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’.

It also includes Tchaikovsky’s Marche Slave (specially arranged for accordion and orchestra in an arrangement commissioned by CSM); Scriabin’s Piano Concerto; Walton’s Spitfire Prelude and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending; Rachmaninov’s Vocalise; Lensky’s Aria from Tchaikovsky’s opera, Eugene Onegin; the slow movement of Górecki’s Symphony No. 3 for soprano and orchestra, and the final movement of George Lloyd’s Symphony No. 9 (Arctic).

Ticket prices range from £15 to £100 – and £3 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Royal Hospital, Chelsea. The Hospital’s current residents comprise some 300 army veterans, including those who have served in Korea, the Falkland Islands, Cyprus, Northern Ireland and World War II.

Karina Guglya, of CSM, commented, “Recognising the worldwide nature of the conflict whose conclusion we’re commemorating in this concert, we’ve drawn distinguished performers from around the world and carefully selected compositions to reflect and explore the common humanity of us all.

“The RPO’s conductor, Cristian Mandeal, is from Romania. The pianist, Ian Fountain, is from the UK; Srdjan Vukasinovic, who plays the accordion, is from Serbia; the mezzo-soprano, Friederike Krum, is from Germany, and the tenor, Telman Guzhevsky, is from Israel.

“This concert is very much in-line with CSM’s support of projects that are of high artistic standards and value to the global community, promoting peace and understanding through art and entertainment,” she added.

Details of this event can be found at: https://www.cadoganhall.com/event/1918-2018-centenary-reconciliation-concert/