Blockchain identity management market (by Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers)-by Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities))- by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)) – is expected to reach US$ $1930 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 84.9%.

Blockchain helps to protect the user’s identity by creating a platform and reduces fraudulent activities. Blockchain identity management provides freedom to create encrypted digital identities which are able to replace username and passwords while offering security features. With the help of blockchain identity management individuals can easily create identity on blockchain. Blockchain identity management provides a decentralized approach where user would get an identity that is not depend on centralized authority and cannot controlled by any third party.

Some of the major factors such as growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals, rising security concerns with existing models across the globe, and for self-sovereign identification, and easing the business functions through high-transaction speed and immutability are expected to propel the growth of the market around the world.

The restraining factors such as absence of common set of regulatory standards and unregulated landscape and concerns over the authenticity of the user could affect on the growth of blockchain identity management market.

The Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is likely to have large blockchain identity management market size during 2018-2026

In case of industry verticals, the Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is likely to hold the larger blockchain identity management market share during the forecast period, as the rising need for the identity verification in the banking system and the difficulties in the traditional identification methods are making the identification processes more difficult. Blockchain identity management market allows to ensure the protection of the user’s personal data along with the simplification of KYC process, owing to this organizations would adopt the blockchain identity management solution in BFSI vertical. The real estate vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain technology has different advantages includes verification of users more accurately while facing the challenges and privacy are expected to dominate the market.

Application provider segment is likely to reach at a highest CAGR during 2018-2026

Provider segment is classified into application provider, infrastructure provider and middleware provider. From these types, the application provider segment is expected to reach at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of blockchain solutions introduction, industry verticals would adopt the technology, thereby increasing the overall market growth.

North America is expected to hold larger blockchain identity management market share during 2018-2026

Regions are divided into North America, APAC, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these North America is likely to hold larger blockchain identity management market share during the forecast period, as North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption. APAC is likely to reach at highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of startups, increasing venture capital funding and governments focusing on regulating the blockchain technology.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as IBM, AWS, Civic Technologies, KYC-Chain, Bitfury, Evernym, Factom, Netki, ShoCard, UniquID, Microsoft, Oracle, Bitnation, Nodalblock, EdgeSecure, Blockverify, Peer Ledger, Cambridge Blockchain , uPort, Originalmy, Neuroware, Tradle , Existenceid, Coinfirm, BTL Group etc.