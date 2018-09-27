Future Electronics Signs New Worldwide Agreement with Tempo Semiconductor

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Tempo Semiconductor, a provider of best-in-class audio technologies, are pleased to announce the expansion of their relationship to a worldwide distribution agreement.

Tempo Semiconductor is a privately held fabless semiconductor company located in Austin, Texas. Their product lines target consumer, professional, gaming and industrial IoT markets.

Tempo’s innovative audio technologies are delivered to the market through wireless streaming audio products, airline infotainment systems and Lightning and USB-C connected headphones. Many new products and products under development are now infused with Tempo’s unique, low-power DNA.

For more information about Tempo products and to order from a wide range of advanced audio solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

