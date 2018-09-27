The report Global Tag Management System market (by Component (Tools and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), Deployment Type (Cloud. On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others)) –by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)) – is expected to reach US$ 1346.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 14%.

A tag, sometimes called a pixel, is a piece of JavaScript code that most Martech vendors require users to integrate into their web and mobile sites to perform a task such as advertising, live chat, and product recommendations. A tag management system is designed to help manage the lifecycle of e-marketing tags (sometimes referred to as tracking pixels or web beacons), which are used to integrate third-party software into digital properties. Tag management is not the most exciting name for a crucial technology, often being confused with blog tags, tag clouds or search engine meta tags. Tag management is not related to any of those.

The major growth drivers of the tag management system market include an increased need for established data governance policies, focus on delivering better customer experiences, and the ability to create cohesive ecosystem. Growth opportunities for market include the need for tag management system applications, such as user experience management, content management, risk and compliance management, campaign management; and a new breed of tag management tools.

Services are expected to hold the largest market share during 2017-2026

In the component segment, the services sub-segment is expected to record both largest size and highest growth rate globally. A main attribute for this growth is that tag management system technology has been around for nearly a decade, resulting in complete adoption and deployment of tag management tools for which users need continuous post service assistants for all kind of updates and upgrades. This has resulted in a larger market share for professional service market mainly for support and maintenance followed by managed service providers. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market size, as they are focusing on implementing tag management system in business applications to improve the customer loyalty and reduce infrastructure cost. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the easy availability and scalability of cloud-based deployments.

North America held the largest share of the Global Tag Management System market in 2017

North America held the largest share of the Global Tag Management System market in 2017

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of the key industry players of the digital marketing Tools in this region is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the market. Financial services companies in this region are moving toward the adoption of the tag management solution. Furthermore, APAC is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in the overall investments in the tag management Tools to change the business processes in the finance industry.