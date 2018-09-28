Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Report 2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Raith GmbH, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments Inc

Ion beam is a type of charged particle beam containing of ions. Ion beam technology is an advanced method that is being mainly used for semiconductor industry, and also increasingly tapped in the organic field for the use of ablation & deposition of materials and site-specific analysis. There are many benefits of ion beam technology, such as high run-to-run process repeatability, high surface quality, maximum flexibility, excellent uniformity, minimal scattering and minimal optical losses. Broad ion beams are also used for polishing, conventional ion etching, cutting, thinning and depth profiling.

The growth of the global broad ion beam technology market is primarily driven by factors such as lower cost of fabrication and consuming low energy. Additionally, ion beam is being generally used for re-shining models for transmission electron microscope. Operational complications of broad ion beam technology may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for broad ion beam technology in multi-step processing for 3D analysis of microstructures and rising applications in nano machining are the aspects that are expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.

The broad ion beam technology market is segmented on the basis of etch, deposition, end use industry and geography. Etch type includes metallic and dielectric multilayers, ion beam polishing, micro structuring, chemically assisted ion beam etching, delayering (failure analysis) and structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors. Deposition type is bifurcated into thin film deposition, infrared sensors, multilayer film deposition and optical multilayers. Furthermore, by end-use industry the classification is given as Semiconductor, MOEMS, optics, MEMS, sensors, optoelectronics, electronics, storage devices and other end use industry.

Based on geography, broad ion beam technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market are Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Raith GmbH, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments Inc., 4Wave Incorporated, Oxford Instruments plc, Meyer Burger Technology AG.

