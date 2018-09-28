Computed Tomography Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Computed Tomography Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Computed Tomography Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Computed Tomography.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Computed Tomography Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Computed Tomography Market are Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Toshiba Medical Systems, Fujifilm, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Samsung and Siemens. According to report the global computed tomography (CT) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Computed tomography is also known as CT scan. CT scan is a computerized X-ray imaging process used to diagnose the internal organs, blood vessels, soft tissue, and bones by generating their in-depth image. This CT scan detects different types of cancers and allows the doctors to confirm the presence of a tumor and define its size and location in the body. It uses a sequence of two-dimensional x-rays that are taken from all over the place and then is generated in order to form the 3D image. 3-D images of the patient allow surgeons to easily identify the location and possible abnormalities or tumors in the body. The dense structures in the body are easily imaged with the help of CT scan because it easily passes through softer tissues and produces images.

Some of the major factors that fuel the growth of this market are people shifting from medical care towards image-guided meditations. Also, growing spending capacity of people globally due to economic development and increasing knowledge about preventing frequent chronic diseases such as cancer through early diagnosis. Furthermore, increase in R&D activities, growth in product innovations, and raising consciousness about the non-invasive technologies are also driving the growth of Computed tomography (CT) market. Additionally, the importance of less invasive procedures for diagnosis and increase in the popularity of automated workflow in an emergency clinical setting further complements the market growth. However, lack of inadequate reimbursement policies restrains the growth of the computed tomography market.

Among the geographies, North America region leads the growth in Computed tomography market followed by Europe. The factors responsible for the growth of this market in North America region is due to high adoption for new technologies and high disposable income of citizens, and growing adoption of computed tomography for providing better diagnostic solutions and to detect abnormalities and fractures in the body are the factors expected to drive the growth of this market. In Europe region increase in R&D activities and increase in production, innovations to boost the growth of Computed tomography (CT) market.

Segment Covered

The report on global computed tomography (CT) market covers segments such as, types, application and end user. On the basis of types the global computed tomography (CT) market is categorized into low slice, medium slice and high slice. On the basis of application the global computed tomography (CT) market is categorized into cardiovascular, oncology, diagnostics, neurology and spinal applications. On the basis of end user the global computed tomography (CT) market is categorized into diagnostic services, hospitals and clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global computed tomography (CT) market such as, GE Healthcare, NeuroLogica Corporation, Phillips, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Toshiba Medical Systems, Fujifilm, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Samsung and Siemens.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global computed tomography (CT) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of computed tomography (CT) market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the computed tomography (CT) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the computed tomography (CT) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

