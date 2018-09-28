Global Automated Pipetting System Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing novel applications of automated pipetting system are promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period”

According to the OMR analysis, the global automated pipetting system market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The automated pipetting system has high accuracy, easy handling system and productivity. All such features are expected to promote the growth of automated pipetting system market over the forecast period. The global automated pipetting system market is segmented on the basis of application, type, instruments, industry and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Automated pipetting system is increasingly used for pipetting of liquids in prescribed volumes in specified containers. As a result, it finds applications in numerous industries including pharmaceutical & biotechnology, hospitals & diagnostics and various research laboratories. This is expected to be one of the prime reasons which is expected to increase the demand of the automated pipetting system over the coming years. Moreover, biopharmaceutical industries are expected to witness double digit growth in the coming years, owing to increasing investment by the emerging economies so as to develop new drugs in order to treat previously untreatable conditions. This is also expected to create opportunities for the augmentation of the automated pipetting system market over the forecast period.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market and is expected to witness an incremental growth over the comping years. This can be attributed to rising spending in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. This can be attributed to the presence of numerous manufacturers such as Gilson, Inc. in the European market. Moreover, emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the growth of the automated pipetting system market over the forecast period as the key manufacturers in these regions are focusing on investing on research and development of new medicines and drugs so as to meet the increasing demand of the population.

