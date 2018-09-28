Latin America Robo-advisory Market Set to Grow 53.68% Till 2023

Mumbai – (ROGM) Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, published a report on the Latin America robo-advisory market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the Latin America robo-advisory market is set to expand 53.68% in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a market size of USD 4.48 Bn by 2023.

With the increase in the number of robo-advisors, the Latin American people are now more involved in investment activities and the region is becoming an important market as technology has grown manifold. Robo-advisors in this emerging market offers a full gamut of investment products for investors who can access actively managed funds. Also, robo-advisory services are the key to delivering banking services to the investors at an affordable cost.

However, the hybrid robo-advisory services are capable of increasing the efficiency of advisors about the number of clients served per professional. Thus, these hybrid solutions are slowly gaining traction in this region, thereby having a negative impact on the client charges in the market.

Key highlights of this report:

• The current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America robo-advisory market

• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors

• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America

• Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America robo-advisory market

• Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

• Market trends in Latin America robo-advisory market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for robo-advisory services in Latin America to determine the viability of the market, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Latin America Robo-advisory Market report

https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/latin-america-robo-advisory-market-2015-2023.html