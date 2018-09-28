Wolrdwide Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Share, Production Capacity and Growth Prospect till 2025

28th September 2018 – Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is segmented based on product type, therapy, application, and region. There are various types of cosmetics as anti-acne agents to treat the various causes of acne. Acne vulgaris is an inflammatory disease of the skin, instigated by extreme secretion of oils from the sebaceous glands attends the struggling of the pores with naturally occurring dead skin cells (corneocytes) blocking hair follicles. It is the most common disorder observed in teenagers as well as adults.

The vitamin A derivatives (tretinoin) and exfoliating and anti-inflammatory agents are used to treat acne. The main reason is to upsurge skin cell turnover. Most probably acne appears on neck, shoulders, back, chest, and face. It affects 80% of female and male adolescents. Anti-acne causes disfiguration and permanent scarring and may have adverse effect on psychological development. The four major factors that are responsible for causing acne are increased sebum production, disorder of the microflora, cornification of the pilosebaceous duct, and inflammation.

The main cause of acne is production of the hormone androgen in puberty, responsible for the production of sebum by the sebaceous glands in the skin. The combination of increased androgen and pro-inflammatory chemicals reasons higher cohesion of the epidermal cells in the pore areas, and results in the characteristic lesions of acne. The cause of acne is still unknown in western medicine.

Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is classified, by types into Mild-to-Moderate Acne, And Moderate-to-Severe Acne. Mild-to-Moderate Acne–blackheads, whiteheads, and small pimples are observed. On the other hand, in Moderate-to-Severe Acne larger spots and inflammation is observed. Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is classified, by product type into Mask, Emulsion, Cleanser, and others.

Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is classified, by therapy into Oral Therapy, and Topical Therapy. Antibiotics, and Comedolytics are used for both oral and topical therapy. The benzoyl peroxide is a major antimicrobial agent against bacteria and yeast. It releases free oxygen radicals that harm bacterial proteins. Antibiotics are used by dermatologists. Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is classified, by application into Women, and Men.

Women consumer segment accounted for the largest market share of the Anti Acne Cosmetics Market and is expected remain dominant over the forecast period by 2022. This is mainly due to increasing use of advanced cosmetics in developing countries. On the other hand, men consumer segment is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period of 2022. Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Anti Acne Cosmetics Industry and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period of 2022. This is mainly due to growing healthcare infrastructure, use of advanced technology. On the other hand, it is likely that developed regions such as North America and Europe will grow at fastest pace over the forecast period of 2022.

