Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is Estimated to Reach $48.5 billion by 2024 from $7.9 billion in 2016

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Report forecast expected to reach $48.5 billion by 2024 from $7.9 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% and 26.6%, respectively, during the forecast period. Directed energy weapons (DEW) are having applications in defense and homeland security. Different technology based weapons such as high-power microwave,particle beam, and high energy laser are used for variety of applications.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/directed-energy-weapons-market-report/request-sample

Directed Energy Weapons Market (By Technology:High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, and Particle Beam; By Weapon Type: Lethal Weapons, and Non-Lethal Weapons; By Deployment: Airborne, Land Based, and Naval;By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2015 – 2024

High demand of laser weapons in naval forces to drive the global demand for directed energy weapons

The factors supporting growth of the global directed energy weapons market are high demand of laser weapons in naval forces across the globe, requirement of precision of weapons, and rules and legal impacts of DEWs. However,huge development cost may act as a restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising defence expenditure by many nations across the globe would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Market Segmentation

Technology, weapon type, deployment,and geography are the major segments considered in the global directed energy weapons market. Based on technology, the market is categorized into high energy laser, high power microwave, and particle beam. By weapon type, the market is bifurcated into lethal weapons, and non-lethal weapons.Deployment comprises airborne, land based, and naval. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/directed-energy-weapons-market-report/toc

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.UK, Russia, France, Italy,Germany, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

High energy laser accounted for the largest market share in the technology segment

High energy laser accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in the technology segment, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024, owing to increased adoption of high energy laser technology for the development of directed energy weapons.

Lethal weapons accounted for the largest market share in the weapon type segment

Lethal weapons accounted for the largest market sharein 2016, in the weapon type segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024, owing to high usage of lethal weapons by military & defence.

Land based deployment accounted for the largest market share in the deployment segment

Land based accounted for the largest market sharein 2016, in the deployment segment, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024, owingtorising number of land based programs presently being offered & under development, which include the iron beam, and Active Denial System.

North America dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market with largest market share of 50.8% in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period, owing to e directed energy weapons market was dominated by North America in 2015, owing to technological developments and increasing incidences of civil unrest in this region.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/directed-energy-weapons-market-report/request-customization

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the market are Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company, BAE systems, L-3 Technologies, Qinetiq Group PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91–848-487-8760

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com