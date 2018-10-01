Internet Advertising Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2018 – 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Internet Advertising Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Online advertising, also called online or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

Alphabet Facebook Baidu Yahoo! Inc Microsoft Alibaba Tencent

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Search Ads, Mobile Ads, Banner Ads, Classified Ads, Digital Video Ads, Others.

Retail, Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods, Others .

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Online advertising is a marketing strategy that involves the use of the Internet as a medium to obtain website traffic and target and deliver marketing messages to the right customers. Online advertising is geared toward defining markets through unique and useful applications.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Internet Advertising industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

The main market players are Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft and so on.

North America region is the largest market of Internet Advertising, with a revenue market share nearly 39.18% in 2015.

In 2017, the global Internet Advertising market size was 195300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 424200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.