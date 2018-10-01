Latest Technologies and Trends in E-Commerce

Now a days, a lots of people are familiar with the term e-commerce because of online retail stores like Flip-kart, Amazon, eBay and many more. E-commerce stands for electronic commerce in which, a dealer can sell his products by displaying the product images & buyer can buy this product through online payment. This is the basic term in e-commerce but with changing in time, the technology needs to update so as to maintain the customer’s interest as well as to exist in the competitive world.

E-commerce trends:-

Storefront Digitizing

Storefront digitizing is nothing but a virtual mirror in which customer can sees him/herself & visualize they would look by wearing a particular outfit. Customer don’t have to really wear it. The mirror is able to store their information likes & dislikes, & interact them later if a particular product arrives, say of particular size & color. This technology is to offer reduction in return.

Chatbots

Chatbot were in existence since many years ago but the technology has evolved to much smarter & better in terms of processing speeds and giving response to contextual awareness. This enables the human interaction only when extremely needed. The bot acts more like a friendly than formal talk like a business person.

Direct Social Media Purchase

Social Media is powerful tool in e-commerce. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest are already into this move and successfully covering the sales over 70 percent of its users buy from small- to medium-sized businesses. The buyer need to only click the ‘Buy now’ button directly and there order proceed for online payment.

Drone and Droid Delivery

While Drones were in existence many years back in military sector but nobody has ever visualize that they are going to deliver products to particular addresses. Yes, it is one of the most advance technologies in E-Commerce.

Drones can carry particular product up to 2 pounds. A Droid is a small robotic .It normal walking the ground reaction is much higher than inertial forces and can climb up and down the stairs. Droids also include the functionality like GPS tracking between the source and destination.