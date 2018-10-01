Neural Network Software Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2023

Neural Network Software Market Scenario

Companies such Neurala, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.). SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and Google Inc. (U.S.), are the leading providers of neural network software in the global market. Recently, Neurala, Inc. has announced their investment in Neural Network AI Software. With this announcement, the company wants to initiate deep learning of neural network platform which is a smart move towards smart products such as toys, cameras and self-driving cars.

Emergence of artificial intelligence and the latest technologies are the driving factors of the growth of neural network software market. With the increasing use of artificial intelligence along with neural network software in which the learning process of the brain can extract patterns and synchronize with smart move. The latest technologies such as smart devices are using neural network software that can learn, adapt and interact in real time.

Neural Network Software Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global Neural Network Software Market: Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.). SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Alyuda Research LLC (U.S.), Neural Technologies Ltd. (U.K), Starmind International AG (Switzerland), Neuralware (U.S.), Ward Systems Group Inc. (U.S.), Afiniti (U.S.), GMDH LLC (U.S.), Slagkryssaren AB (Sweden), among others.

Neural Network Software Market Segmentation:

The global neural network software market is segmented into component, type, end user, and region. The typeare segmented into data mining and archiving, analytical software, optimization software, visualization software and others. The component are segmented artificial neural networks, deep neural networks, services, platformand other. The end users are segmented into BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, transportation, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Neural Network Software Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of neural network software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe (U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The neural network software market in this region has a huge demand due to increasing demand of data analysis, machine learning, predictive analysis and others, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The neural network software market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for neural network software market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Neural network software companies

Neural network software providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

