New Report Reveals Analysis on Cable Flange Market till 2028

Cable flange are clips designed for the connection, retention, isolation and securing of cables to aid continuity and ease of disconnection during maintenance. At the same time, cable flange ensure proper spacing, which helps eliminate bundling.

Cable Flange Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the usage of mechanical as well as electrical cabling owing to the growing usage of medical devices & instruments and the basic & ubiquitous nature of the applications of cable flanges are among the prime drivers of the global cable flange market. Growth in healthcare infrastructure, growth in the medical electronics industry and the adoption of devices, such as ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) & others, are also some of the drivers of the cable flange market.

In addition, advancements in technology and design, such as the usage of flame-proof and microbial-resistant materials, has resulted in the substitution of metal as the material of construction, which is also driving the demand for advanced cable flange products. Advancements in heat and microbial-resistant connectors, which can be sterilized by various means, is also an important driver of the cable flange market.

The medical imaging industry is providing a large impetus to the global cable flange market. The ever-increasing data needs owing to the higher resolution of devices has resulted in the demand for connectors with higher bandwidth & speed, low contact resistance, shock & vibration immunity, but with a smaller surgical room footprint, is driving the trend of miniaturization. Innovative designs, such as free rotating pliers and multi-connecting flanges, are among technological trends driving the market. The demand for longer lifecycles, high-mating-cycles, reliability and usability to promote ease of use by non-technical hospital staff is also driving the cable flange market.

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the growing adoption of smarter connected devices as well as telemedicine, which need high-bandwidth data for video conferencing and diagnostic imaging, is also driving the adoption of cable flanges. Customisation presents a significant opportunity for application-specific connectors in the global cable flange market.

Although standardisation is being adopted in an effort to drive down costs, standard off-the-shelf connectors are not ideal for newer & advanced instruments that are of small sizes and have high mating cycles. Hence, there is demand for novel coupling technologies that require the reconfiguring of a standard connector, miniaturisation, the introduction of unique pin-counts & configurations and the combining of multiple connectors to fit a specific application.

However, the growth of the cable flange market is likely to be restrained by factors that include the pressure on pricing owing to large market fragmentation, the high-volume low-value nature of the market, which results in price being the most significant value proposition, among others.

Cable Flange Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view and a better understanding of the future prospects of the cable flange market, the cable flange report is segmented based on applications, coupling mechanism, connectivity mechanism, material of construction, utility, design, end user and region.

Based on applications, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

Equipment Interfaces Diagnostic Ultrasound and ECG Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT) Others Therapeutic Operating Bed Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Instruments Others

Communications Interfaces Fibre optic Local Area Network (LAN) Serial cables Others

Tubing Interfaces

Others

Based on coupling mechanism, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

Switch

NIC

Bulkhead coupler

Clip

Bayonet

Others

Based on connectivity mechanism, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

C

MHV

BNC

UHF

SHV

Others

Based on material of construction, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Based on utility, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on design, the global cable flange market is segmented into the following:

Male

Female

Based on end user, the global cable flange market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Cable Flange Market: Overview

The global cable flange market for cable flanges is extremely fragmented with the presence of numerous players. A close collaboration between cable flange companies and large hospitals is necessary to provide customised solutions. The market is a high volume low value market which is putting pressure on the prices resulting in falling revenues.

Cable Flange Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Based on regions, the global cable flange market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific cable flange market excluding Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the global cable flange market owing to the expanding healthcare sector, the usage of medical devices and the emergence of China as a large manufacturing base for electronics. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the cable flange market.

The North America cable flange market is expected to remain sluggish owing to saturation, with the U.S. leading the market. The Europe cable flange market is led by Germany, France & the UK, and is expected to be the third-largest market.

The Middle East and Africa cable flange market is expected to be skewed in favour of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The poor healthcare expenditure of Africa and the lower adoption of medical devices in the region is likely to restrain the cable flange market.

Cable Flange Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global cable flange market are National Wire & Cable Corporation; Lorom Industrial Co., Ltd.; Haynes International, Inc.; Affinity Medical Technologies, LLC; Hitachi, Ltd.; Sealcon, igus and Binder-USA, LP.