Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Preparing for Year End 2018 and Year Beginning 2019” attendees will Understand the reconciling, completing and submitting Form W-2 federal and state; update to annual changes from the IRS, SSA, DOL and on the state level; and best practices that will help make the year-end and year beginning go smoother. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Oct 18, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Preparation for year-end is important especially as the IRS is looking at year-end

compliance issues, therefore, this time very crucial for HR & Payroll Professionals.

It is important that you learn about the latest best practices to help your payroll department transition from a year-end crunch to a smooth and compliant year-end process. We will discuss how checklists can help keep you on track to ensure all tasks are completed. How a simple two-page memo can prevent dozens of employee questions. We will cover how your duplicate Form W-2 request form and procedures should be set up and in place in advance of issuing the forms and how it will assist you when processing those requests in the upcoming year.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Vicki M. Lambert, is President and Academic Director of The Payroll Advisor™, a firm specializing in payroll education and training. The company offers a payroll news service which keeps payroll professionals up-to-date on the latest rules and regulations. With over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author, Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Reconciliation of Form W-2 to Form 941 and why it must be done

• Update on year-beginning annual changes for social security wage base, fringe

benefit limitations, federal per diem allowance, standard mileage rate, qualified

transportation fringe benefits, and more.

• How to use the required year-end notice to update your employees for the coming year

• Best practices on organizing the payroll department for year-end including

action item checklists for Form W-2, Year-end and Year beginning to ensure a

smooth process

• How to handle duplicate requests for Form W-2 including charging fees

• Update to Form 668-W

• Status review of Publication 1494 for 2018 and 2019

• Changes to Form W-2 for 2018

• Possible changes to Form 941 for 2019

• Best practices for gathering, calculating and reconciling W-2 data all year

long as is now expected by the IRS

• Taxation of fringe benefits for year-end including awards and prizes, moving

expenses, personal use of company cars and gift certificates

• Latest update on white-collar exemptions

• Electronic delivery of W-2s to employees

• When to use the Form W-2c and when to correct the W-2 itself

• State regulatory changes affecting payroll including SUI wage bases, minimum

wage increases and more

• Review of EFW-2 record changes for the tax year 2018

