Signs of Stimulant Drug Addiction and Withdrawal in your Teen

Here are the most common signs of drug abuse and addiction in teens.

Meth Abuse

Methamphetamine is one of the most widely abused drugs in America especially because it is relatively cheaper than other drugs. It is also known by the names ‘glass’ and ‘Crystal’. Meth is usually snorted or smoked but intravenous use is also known.

Heavy meth users show changes in physical appearance – gaunt look due to extreme weight loss, acne and rotting teeth are common. Signs to look out for –

• Sudden or rapid and dramatic weight loss

• Lack of appetite

• sunken cheeks

• convulsions and seizures

• increased vulnerability to diseases

• increased libido

• intense scratching

• visual and tactile hallucinations (for example, bugs on the skin)

• flushed red skin

• rapid, darting eyes

• dilated pupils

• skin lesions or sores

• impulsive actions

Meth Withdrawal Symptoms Include:

• depression

• muscle weakness

• lack of motivation

• muscle pain

• jaw pain and clenching

• headache

• dehydration

• suicidal thoughts

• drug cravings

Coke Abuse

Cocaine is a short acting stimulant. It is snorted in powder form and smoked as rocks or crack cocaine. The drug is also mixed with heroin, speed, or other drugs.

Signs of cocaine abuse or addiction include –

• paranoia

• rambling

• increased energy and decreased need for sleep

• headaches

• muscle twitches

• nosebleeds and nasal perforation

• engaging in risky behaviors

• chronic runny nose

• increase in body temperature

• increased heart rate

• dilated pupils

• mood swings

Signs of Cocaine Withdrawal

• excessive appetite or loss of appetite

• anxiety

• fatigue

• profuse sweating

• vomiting

• depression

• seizures

• hallucinations

• night sweats

• slurred speech

• teeth grinding

Prescription Stimulant Abuse

Prescription stimulants are generally prescribed for children and adolescents to treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). Children may share the ADHD medications with friends. Prescription stimulants include Ritalin, Dexedrine, Adderall, Concerta, Adzenys XR-ODT, among others.

Signs of prescription stimulant addiction include –

• abdominal pain

• headache

• insomnia

• loss of appetite

• weight loss

• anxiety

• nausea and diarrhea

• dizziness

• dry mouth

• emotional irritability

• fatigue

Severe side effects include infection, tachycardia, allergic Reactions and more. Signs of withdrawal from stimulants include –

• jittery reactions and anxiety

• chills

• dehydration

• slowed speech and movements

• loss of interest

• slow heart rate

• irritability

• hallucinations

• paranoia

• depression

• insomnia (or hypersomnia)

At a good rehab, addiction treatment professionals can help your teen detox and recover from substance abuse and addiction and achieve lasting sobriety.

