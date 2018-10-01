Solid State Lighting Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Highlights:

Solid state lighting is gaining traction owing to its energy-saving benefits. OLED, PLED or LED are the commonly used tube/bulb technology in solid state lighting system. These lighting systems are integrated with special semiconductors that assist in converting electricity into light. Benefits such as low power consumption, long life, and small & flexible size are prompting consumers to switch to solid state lighting system from other conventional lighting systems. Rising global trends of finding energy sustainability and clean energy usage is also expected to drive the sales of solid state lighting in the forthcoming years. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s in its latest report has revealed that the global market for solid state lighting will exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Major Key Players

Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),Energy Focus, Inc. (U.S.), Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (Hong Kong), Intematix Corporation (U.S.), LED Engin, Inc. (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland), Topanga Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Ceravision Ltd (U.K.), and Bright Light Systems, Inc. (Georgia) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Solid State Lighting Market.

Industry News

Jan 2018 – Novo by Microsoft venue gets LED luminaires from Philips Entertainment Lighting in order to bring high performance and energy efficient lighting. The company primarily wanted state-of-the-art LED technology to provide the benefits of energy efficiency and high reliability.

Jan 2018 – OSRAM orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems for high volume production of power electronics, laser diodes, RF semiconductor devices and advanced LEDs. Veeco is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment and their proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices.

Segmentation

The solid state lighting market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Installation Type: Comprises of New Installation and Retrofit Installation

Segmentation by Offering: Comprises of Hardware, Software and Services

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of General Lighting, Backlighting, Automotive Lighting, Medical Lighting and Others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Germany, China, Japan and India are anticipated to drive the growth of the solid state lighting market in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as OSRAM Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation (Japan), and AIXTRON SE among others. The increasing adoption of solid state lighting in indoor and outdoor lighting applications in developing countries such as India and China is responsible for driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Solid state lighting market in Rest of the World is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing demand for energy saving lighting applications and growing demand for HID lighting in the region. Also, increasing infrastructure development in Middle East & Africa is another major factor fuelling the growth of solid state lighting market.

