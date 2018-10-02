Global PaaS Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

PaaS

PaaS is a category of cloud computing services that provides application development platform with a development tool hosted in the cloud and accessed through a web browser.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the PaaS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the PaaS market by product type and applications/end industries.

With the PaaS solution, developers can build web applications without installing any tools at their end and deploy applications without any specialized system administration skills.

The global PaaS market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of PaaS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

CloudBees

Google

Pivotal

Appirio

Apprenda

Bungee Labs

CA technologies

Engine Yard

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace

Red Hat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stand-Alone PaaS

PaaS Attached To SaaS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Communication

Retail

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

1 PaaS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PaaS

1.2 Classification of PaaS by Types

1.2.1 Global PaaS Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global PaaS Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Stand-Alone PaaS

1.2.4 PaaS Attached To SaaS

1.3 Global PaaS Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PaaS Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Financial Services….Continue

