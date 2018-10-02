Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018 Overview | By Industry Size, Share and Demand Supply Up to 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Rehabilitation Robotics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Rehabilitation Robotics Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Rehabilitation Robotics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Rehabilitation Robotics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

According to applications, Rehabilitation Robotics is used in sports and orthopedic medicine, neurorehabilitation and military strength training. In 2017, rehabilitation robotics for sports and orthopedic medicine occupied more than 60.9% of total amount.

According to types, rehabilitation robotics is split into lower extremity rehabilitation robotics, upper extremity rehabilitation robotics and exoskeleton rehabilitation robotics, lower extremity rehabilitation robotics is the largest market with the share of 52.3% in 2017.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market is valued at 78 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 230 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Rehabilitation Robotics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Type, covers

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Rehabilitation Robotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rehabilitation Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rehabilitation Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rehabilitation Robotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

