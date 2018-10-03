Bikesquare Promotes with E-Bike Tour Granada A Sierra Nevada Electric Bike Tour

Granada, Spain, Oct 03, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by ebike the most important Spanish cities with their different history, landscape and traditions.

Thanks to the collaboration with its partner, E-bike Tour Granada, BikeSquare is offering the chance of exploring the incredible landscapes of Sierra Nevada National Park by e-mountain bike.

Visitors will enjoy spectacular views of its highest peaks of over 3,000 metres and of the wonderful deep valleys surrounding Granada.

This 4 hour tour will start from Granada centre and cycletourists will be picked up from their hotels by professional and friendly guides. They will bring them to the departure point in Sierra Nevada, at more than 1.300 mt (4300 feet).

From this altitude, visitors will be able to admire the view of the second highest European mountain, with Mulhacén as its highest peak (3479 metres). They will explore the area, with their rare plants and wild animals, having the chance to see the uncommon ibex or mountain goat.

Then, with their powerful e-mountain bikes, the cycletourists will start the downhill rocky ride under the supervision of their guide, enjoying the mountains, the old forest and the lakes. Ending the tour, they will celebrate their incredible journey with “cerveza and tapas” in a typical bar, in the centre of Granada.

Price: 75 euros p/p

For more information, please visit BikeSquare Granada​. For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check ​BikeSquare Granada Easy Rent​ ​or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare Srls:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About E-Bike Tour Granada:

E-Bike Tour Granada is a young and dynamic business dedicated to cycling and electric bikes It is located in Granada centre and focused on excursions in the province of Granada and Sierra Nevada. It offers cycle routes and proposals aimed to enjoy at the same time the nature, the history, the traditions and the gastronomy of its wonderful land.

Contact:

Patrizia Massano

BikeSquare Expansion Manager

BikeSquare Srls

Localita’ Ciocchini, 18

12060 Novello (Cuneo) Italy

+34 692587561

patrizia@bikesquare.eu

https://ebike.bikesquare.eu/en