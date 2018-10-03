Driven Properties, a Dubai Real Estate Agency that Makes Real Estate Investment and Sale Easier for All

Business Bay, Dubai (October 03, 2018) – Investing in real estate is a major decision that people make in their lives. Understanding their need for professional help in this regard, Driven Properties stands as the dependable Dubai Real Estate Agency that makes investmenting in properties an easier process. Not only do they assist investors; they also help sellers to find the right buyers for their properties. Even tenants looking for rental properties can receive assistance from this real estate brokerage firm.

Apart from being a real estate brokerage firm, Driven Properties is also a consulting and investment company. The company says “We provide a whole array of impressive and personalized property options and wealth management services to customers within UAE and around the world”.

The dedicated team at Driven properties has a complete local and overseas real estate experience. The team of agents working for this Dubai Property firm has a portfolio of not just residential, but also commercial, retail and off-plan properties. The good thing about the real estate professionals serving this company is that they stand as the trusted resource for information about industry trends and properties.

The real estate professionals serving Driven Properties are well-experienced in the essentials of the property market, property management, marketplace evaluation, arbitration and honest conduct. The company is confident that these qualities make them the best real estate company in Dubai.

Driven Properties has received many awards and accolades for their accomplishments in the real estate sector. For instance, they obtained the UAE’s Best Brokerage Award. Also, during the year 2015-2016, the company received the highly commended real estate agency award. Further, the Commercial Director of the company, Ms. Manju Radhamma, received the award for being one of the JAFZA’s best real estate partners. These are just a few examples, as the company has received many awards for their best service to the real estate arena.

For those looking for rental properties, this Dubai Real Estate Company provides the opportunity to easily search for short-term rentals, apartments for rent, villas for rent, offices for rent and even commercial space for rent. All these searches can be done online through the website of this company with ease. For sellers, the company makes sure that they get the best value for their property.

When it comes to prospective buyers, the company helps them in finding apartments for sale, villas for sale, office space for sale and commercial properties for sale. The company makes it possible for every client be it a seller, buyer or a prospective tenant to find their requirements met with ease.

About Driven Properties:

Driven Properties began their journey in the real estate arena in the year 2012 and within a short period, they have earned a great recognition in the real estate industry in Dubai.

For more information, please visit https://www.drivenproperties.ae/

Media contact:

Drive Properties

Office 204

Building 13, Bay Square

Business Bay, Dubai

Tel: +971 (0) 4 429 7040

Fax: +971 (0) 4 429 6024

###