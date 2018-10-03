InnowaveIT sets up Rs. 100 million Tier II data center in Mumbai for Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA)

Mumbai, Oct 3rd, 2018: Innowave IT infrastructure Limited, among India’s largest solution-focused, e-governance players with a successful track record of large projects, announced the setting up of a Tier II data center in Mumbai for Maharashtra’s slum rehabilitation authority (SRA). The data centre will focus on high availability services with N+1 standard facility which will be deployed by taking all major critical issues of SRA in to consideration. SRA over looks large amount of data relating to GIS Mapping of survey, building, land plans, Legal data, Challans & had planned to align it needs in a single location with upmost security & backup solutions to protect it from any disaster. SRA data Centre has the disaster recovery site configured to prepare for any data loss due to any natural or man-made disaster.

Data analysis and reporting will be a crucial touchpoint for various Slum rehabilitation schemes implemented by SRA. The centre located at the SRA facility in Bandra, Mumbai, boasts of cutting edge technology in the form of 17 servers with latest high class virtualization, storage, and backup technology services. It will have qualified professionals engaged in GIS, Biometric & related analysis to support achievement of the overall development objectives of SRA.

According to Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai has 3,293 slum pockets spread over 9,008 acres with over 13 lakh slum dwellers across Mumbai and Thane, eligible for the Housing For All Scheme. SRA has been focusing on digital transformation for transparency has since digitally mapped 1.17 crore documents relating to slum dwellers.

In his comments, Mr Sandeep Deshmukh, Secretary, SRA, said, “The data center is a crucial element in our ambitious effort to help uplift millions of slum dwellers in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane. Demolition of slums and the subsequent redevelopment leads to a lot of physical documentation & multiple complex issues during allotment. Digital mapping of documents and data analysis makes this process more efficient and effective besides ensuring increased transparency. The hi-tech data center has been functioning successfully for some time now.”

Commenting on the Tier II data centre, Anant Raghute, MD, Innowave IT Infrastructure Ltd., said, “We are proud to be playing our part in a much needed and timely effort to leverage digital transformation and analytics for fulfilling SRA’s objectives. Precious knowledge we have gained through handling many related projects for various ULB’s (urban local bodies) & govt. bodies, our focus on holistic solutions and expertise in digital transformation & analytics, combined, place us in a position to deliver better value. The data center is best-in-class and is comparable with any Tier II data center of its kind in India.”

Innowave IT is also involved in the LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Property survey for the city of Mumbai on behalf of MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai), a first of its kind project with an objective to create a unique platform for property tax administration and other smart city related applications. An advanced mapping and survey company, it plays a role in couple of related SRA projects as well.

About Innowave IT Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.: Founded in 1995, Mumbai-based, InnowaveIT Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is among India’s largest solution-focused, e-governance player with a successful track record of large projects. Its customized project management and monitoring tool deliver unmatched control and transparency in project executions proving to be a key differentiator. The fast growing, Rs. 2000 million e-governance major is the flagship company of the Rs. 6500 million Innowave group, which is committed to quality and innovation in every solution it provides. Profitable since inception, InnowaveIT has 500+ employees on its rolls and provides contract-based employment to more than 25,000 people across geographies in India. It is among the few in this space to be certified in both development and service at CMMI Level 5 and PCMMI level 3, respectively. Innowave, operates through its specialized business units in GIS Solutions, Telecom, Software solutioning, Cloud solutions, training/capacity building and professional/technical staffing, which together help it build and deliver holistic, end-to-end solutions. Innowave is instrumental in the digitization & standardisation of various ULB projects. Innowave’s 360’ degree LiDAR solutions and GPR techniques in the geographical information (GIS) processing space lends it an edge over other players in the space. Innowave currently has substantial projects completed & ongoing in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and other states in India. More details, do visit, http://www.innowavegroup.com

