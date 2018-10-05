Cage Free Eggs Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Cage-free eggs Market Overview:

Cage-free eggs are produced from poultry that is allowed to roam in outdoors. These eggs are relatively bigger in size and high yolk containing as compared to the caged poultry eggs. They are available in white and brown color, which comes in different sizes like small, medium, large, and others. Cage-free eggs are rich in nutrient, which has a potential application in the poultry industry. Also, cage-free poultry is healthier, which directly impact the nutritional content of the eggs.

Cage-free eggs hold various health-promoting attributes such as high content of omega-3 fatty acid, which makes it a better choice for consumption that promotes good heart health. Moreover, high demand from the consumers has encouraged manufacturers to switch to cage-free eggs trade over conventional caged eggs.

Key Players:

Some Of The Key Players Profiled In The Global Cage-Free Eggs Market: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.(U.S.), Eggland’s Best, LLC. (U.S.), Weaver Brothers, Inc. (U.S.), Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc. (U.S.), Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd. (U.K.)

Segments:

Cage-free eggs are segmented on the basis of egg color, which includes white and brown. The white egg is dominating the global market owing to less investment in feed and low cost. Furthermore, white eggs are produced in a large quantity owing to short maturation time. However, the demand for brown color eggs is high in the poultry industry owing to the higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which is useful in maintaining body cholesterol level.

On the basis of egg size, the cage-free eggs market is segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The consumers are preferring larger egg size, thus, it is dominating the global market. Furthermore, the large eggs segment is expected to experience a high demand from the consumers during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.



Regional Analysis:

The global cage-free eggs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the cage-free eggs market followed by North America. Europe has been accounted for a higher consumption of cage-free eggs owing to bulky and bright orange yolks, which is rich in fatty acids and helps in maintaining body cholesterol level. Additionally, it has a better taste as compared to the conventional caged eggs. Furthermore, high demand for cage-free eggs from the poultry industry is considered to be a key driving factor in this region.

