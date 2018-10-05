Distributed Antenna System Market Opportunities, Developments and Potential of Market from 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

Distributed Antenna Market 2018 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Sales and Regional Analysis Report, include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Distributed Antenna Market research report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Global Distributed Antenna Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and key player’s outlook. The global Distributed Antenna Market is highly competitive. The market players are leveraging various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and investments to stay ahead of the competition in the global Distributed Antenna Market. The market participants are trying to come up with advancements in the Distributed Antenna.

The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8.06% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$11 billion by the end of forecast period. Distributed antenna system has seen the tremendous growth in the last couple of year and expected to grow significantly during the forecast year. The DAS is a network of spatially separated antenna connected to a common source that provides wireless service with the geographical area.

Increase in the usage of tablets and smartphones are pushing the demand for the cellular network which in turn expected to drive the distributed antenna system market during the forecasted period. Distributed antenna system provides the strong signal network for tablets and smartphones and acts as signal booster which strengthen the signals of cellular operators and removes the dead spot. Hence, growth of tablets/smartphones will encourage the adoption of the DAS as well as manufacture to develop DAS. This in turn expected to drive the market for distributed antenna system by the end of

Key players

The major players operating in the market of Distributed Antenna System are- Cobham Wireless (U.K.), CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), and AT&T (U.S.).

Global Distributed Antenna Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Technologies: Carrier Wi-fi, Small Cell, and Self-Organized Network (SON) among others.

By Coverage: Indoor, and Outdoor.

By End-Users: Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, and Healthcare among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Distributed Antenna Market – Overview:

The global distributed antenna market is growing rapidly mainly due to the augmenting demand for the sustainable network connectivity. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a signal booster used in both indoor and outdoor to strengthen the signal reception of mobile operators by removing the inactive spots. The proliferation of the internet and the growing market penetration of smartphones and tablets users are some of the major driving forces acting as a tailwind, escalating the market growth to the ascended heights.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global distributed antenna market is booming and expected to grow exponentially by 2022, registering a striking CAGR throughout the forecast period 2015-2022. MRFR also predicts that the distributed antenna market might reach approximately 11 Bn. USD registering approximately 8.06% CAGR throughout the period – 2015-2022.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the emergence of the next-generation wireless market and the rising demand for steady connectivity. On the other hand, factors such as the high installation cost of the distributed antenna system and lack of infrastructure are expected to obstruct the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Research Future Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna market due to growing number of internet subscribers and smartphone users. Furthermore, growing government focus towards developing the telecommunication infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market of distributed antenna system.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna market with the largest market share due to growing demand of smartphones users and raising IoT technology in the region. Countries like U.S. Canada and Mexico are expected to be a major contributor of DAS market by the end of 2022. Whereas, the market of distributed antenna system in APAC is expected to exhibits the fastest growth rate by the end of 2022. The increasing deployment of 4G/LTE connections are some major factors that will supports the distributed antenna system market by the end of 2022.

Intended Audience:

Telecom Service providers

Government Agencies

Cellular Companies

Research Institutes & Universities

Small Cell Solution Providers

Networking Infrastructure Providers

Tower companies

Third-party DAS system integrators

In-building Solution Providers

