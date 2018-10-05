Global Runway Edge Lighting Market Sales, Size, Leading Player, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global Runway Edge Lighting Market

Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the “beginning” of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement.

The runway lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the runway lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ADB SAFEGATE

Honeywell

Hella (TKH)

Eaton

OSRAM

OCEM Airfield Technology

Astronics

Youyang

Airsafe Airport Equipment

Carmanah Technologies

Vosla (NARVA)

ATG Airports

Avlite Systems (Sealite)

Transcon

Runway Edge Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Halogen

LED

Other

Runway Edge Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Other

Runway Edge Lighting Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe……& More

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Runway Edge Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Runway Edge Lighting Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Runway Edge Lighting Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Runway Edge Lighting Study

