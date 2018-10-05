Haffner Law Aggressively Represents Clients in Class Action Lawsuits

Multiple people seeking to take legal action against a company or organization can expect aggressive legal representation from Haffner Law. The firm’s lawyers for their clients’ right to receive full compensation.

[LOS ANGELES, 10/05/2018] – Haffner Law provides aggressive legal representation for clients seeking to file a class action lawsuit against an organization or company for similar or the same damages. Its lawyers ensure clients receive the maximum amount of financial compensation possible, whether it’s through an out-of-court negotiation or a trial before a judge and jury.

Strong Representation for Any Type of Class Action Suit

Haffner Law has extensive experience representing clients in different types of class action lawsuits.

Employment class action suits are filed against companies who may have violated federal, state, or municipal rules regarding proper employee treatment. Successful lawsuits could result in back pay for the clients and permanent company policy changes to correct unfair work hours, improper wages, or the lack of overtime pay.

The law firm helps clients file class action suits for defective products and medication, as well as environmental disasters, such as chemical spills. Haffner Law also assists clients in looking for other people who may have been similarly injured or affected to strengthen their case.

Successful Pursuit of Justice for Various Class Action Lawsuits

Haffner Law’s record of successful representative class action insurance cases is long and varied. It includes:

• An employee class action suit that resulted in a win of $97.28 million for the class of 4,481 home mortgage consultants who weren’t paid for their rest breaks

• A class action lawsuit that went to trial and resulted in a 2014 verdict worth almost $1.5 million; the firm represented a class more than a hundred thousand consumers against a title company accused of unfair business practices

About Haffner Law

Haffner Law is a Los Angeles-based plaintiff law firm that has been providing aggressive and reliable legal representation for over two decades. The company prides itself in prioritizing its clients’ needs and securing the full financial compensation they are eligible to receive. The law firm’s areas of expertise range from personal injury and bad faith insurance to business litigation and class action suits.

For more information or a no-obligation case review, visit https://www.haffnerlawyers.com.