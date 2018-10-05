Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Till 2025

Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2018

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2025. Outdoor Power Equipment Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2025

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Information: by Product (Cordless Tools, Rope Power Tools), Power Source (Electric, Battery, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2025

Market Synopsis

The global outdoor power equipment market is projected to exhibit a 5.22% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period) owing to technological advances. It can register a substantial valuation by 2025 thanks to the resurgence of the real estate sector and the revival of the construction industry. Furthermore, the preference of battery-powered tools and robotic hand tools over traditional equipment is expected to open up growth avenues for the market.

Increasing use of power tools for do-it-yourself (DIY) projects coupled with growing household activities is likely to augment market growth during the forecast period. The explosive growth in the ecommerce industry and changing buying patterns of customers will lead to changes in sales tactics among manufacturers. Fluctuation of raw material prices and the preference of artificial grass can restrain the market growth.

Report Overview

The report provides an accurate overview of the market by correlating the historical data with key market dynamics. Our analysts make highly astute projections regarding the scope of the market and its future prospects. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global outdoor power equipment market segmented according to product, power source, application, and region. Trends and opportunities are highlighted coupled with the market share of companies as well as their valuation in the market. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and outlines the various strategies implemented by players.

Segment Overview

By product, the global outdoor power equipment market is segmented into cordless and rope power tools. By power source, the market is segmented into electric, battery, and others. Major market applications comprise household and commercial.

The segments covered in the outdoor power equipment market report are analyzed with respect to four main regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. The report discusses in detail the various players residing in these regions and their respective strategies to climb up the market ladder.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the outdoor power equipment market include Husqvarna (Sweden), Deere & Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Blount International, Inc. (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG (Germany), Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (U.S.), Makita Corporation (Japan), MTD Products (U.S.), Emak S.p.A. (Italy), and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (Hong Kong). The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, expansion techniques, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in minute detail. Mergers and acquisitions and new product launches are two of the biggest strategies employed by players to sustain their position in the outdoor power equipment market.

Research Methodology

At MRFR, our research analysts conduct a thorough objective analysis of the market while creating market reports by adhering to a rigorous set of standards which allow a truly comprehensive view of the market. Use of primary research strategies such as interviews with top executives of power equipment manufacturers and others in the supply chain. Secondary research entails a thorough analysis of past and present trends in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, market size estimation and validation use both top-down & bottom-up approaches to obtain data from the value and supply chain. The balanced number of buyers and suppliers will result in a negligible demand-supply gap. Credible resources are accessed and verified by analysts to understand the nuances of market factors with consistency. Competent data analysts use strong analytical tools to ascertain accurate analysis of very relevant parameters in an effort to provide clients with a conclusive and dependable view of the future.

