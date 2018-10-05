Hydrostatic Transmission Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Hydrostatic Transmission Market 2018

Hydrostatic Transmission Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market Report: Information by Capacity (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Operation (VDM-CDP, VDP-CDM, and VDM-VDP), and Application (Agriculture, Construction & Mining and Logistics & Transport) – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The hydrostatic transmission converts the mechanical energy of the input drive shaft of pump into pressure energy of the working fluid and reconverts it into mechanical energy in the end at the output shaft of motor. Hydrostatic transmission systems use hydraulic fluids such as oil to transform power through pump to motor. These systems require high-pressure, which can be gained through oil. Other mechanical transmission equipment require clutch, gear transmission, rear end differential, which can be overcome by hydrostatic transmission. Hydrostatic transmission finds its applications in various end-use industries such as agriculture, construction and mining due to precise power transmission.

Hydrostatic transmission market has seen remarkable growth and it is expected to expand at the CAGR of ~4%. Customized hydrostatic transmission is a major driving factor of the global hydrostatic transmission industry due to its use in construction, agricultural, mining and logistics & transportation industries. Increased power transmission and high torque at low speed in construction, mining and various industries fuel the demand for hydrostatic transmission, which cannot be achieved through usual mechanical transmission system. Hydrostatic transmission is also preferred by various applications such as agriculture, construction and mining owing to other advantages such as low inertia, high torque-to-speed ratio, and dynamic braking. Further, the increase in demand for automated hydrostatic transmission due to increased use of electromechanical components will create opportunities for the new entrants in the market. However, high price and installation of hydrostatic transmission will hinder the growth of the global hydrostatic transmission market. One trend which aids the market demand is the increased adoption of heavy-duty equipment with hydrostatic transmission.

Segmentation of Hydrostatic Transmission Market:

The global hydrostatic transmission market is segmented into capacity (light duty, medium duty, heavy duty), operation type (variable displacement motor-constant displacement pump, variable displacement pump-constant displacement motor, variable displacement motor-variable displacement pump), application (agriculture, construction & mining, logistics & transport, others) and by region.

Regional Analysis of Hydrostatic Transmission Market:

Geographically, the global hydrostatic transmission market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst all regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the market during the forecast period followed by North America. Increase in demand for heavy lifting equipment in several industries such as construction and mining in China and India with fuel-efficient systems will drive the growth of the market. Increased development of new roads and infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China, which requires advanced heavy machinery and equipment, increases the demand for hydrostatic transmission.

The Prominent Players In The Hydrostatic Transmission Market Include:

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Dublin), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Kanzaki Kokyukoki Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan), and Dana Incorporated (US). Danfoss A/S (Denmark) and CARRARO Group (Italy), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Poclain Hydraulics (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are among others.

The report for global hydrostatic transmission market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

